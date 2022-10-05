Duke Blue Devils Prefer Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoes

Skip to main content
Duke Players Wear Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoes

Duke Players Wear Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoes

Most Duke Blue Devils men's basketball players wore Kyrie Irving's Nike shoes at team media day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Most Duke Blue Devils men's basketball players wore Kyrie Irving's Nike shoes at team media day.

A lot of basketball fans are understandably focused on the start of the NBA preseason. However, college hoops are right around the corner. Evidence of that is the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team gearing up over the past week.

In addition to starting practices, the Blue Devils hosted media day last week. Head coach Jon Scheyer held his first press conference, and players took part in several photoshoots.

Duke is a proud Nike-sponsored school, so seeing players wearing the Swoosh is nothing new. However, it is clear that this roster prefers the signature shoes of former Dukie and current Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

In the team picture above, we see Coach Scheyer wearing Air Jordan 1s and a few players in the back wearing Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant's shoes. But the vast majority of the roster is rocking Irving's signature kicks. Below is everything fans need to know about the performance basketball shoes.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

Blue and white Kyrie Low 5 shoes.

View of the Nike Kyrie Low 5.

Most Blue Devils players wore the Nike Kyrie Low 5 in the 'Game Royal' colorway. Luckily, fans can purchase the shoes on Nike's website for $120 in adult sizes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Nike, the shoes were designed for quick, crafty players like Irving. The cushion is provided by a foam midsole with a top-loaded Air unit. The rubber outsole pattern is computer-generated to help players control their movement.

In May, ESPN reported that Nike did not plan on continuing Irving's signature sneaker line. Regardless of your thoughts on the polarizing point guard, there is no denying the performance capabilities of his signature line. Irving's final Nike shoe is expected to release in November.

The Blue Devils are also facing changes as they prepare for the season with their first new coach since 1980. But if the past is prologue, then you can count on the Blue Devils rising to the challenge and looking good doing it.

Recommended For You

WNBA Players Prefer Kyrie's Shoes

Ten Best Kyrie's of 2021-22 NBA Season

Zion Wears Coach K Shirt & Air Jordans

In This Article (1)

Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

Picture of Duke basketball team.
News

Duke Blue Devils Prefer Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Zion Williamson dribbles the ball.
News

Zion Williamson Finally Plays in His Jordan Brand Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of 31 pairs of Nike running shoes.
News

Nike Releasing Running Shoes for NFL Teams

By Pat Benson
Deebo Samuel warms up before a game.
News

San Francisco 49ers Receiver Wears Custom Air Jordan Cleats

By Pat Benson
View of multi-colored Kobe 8 shoes.
News

Ja Morant Wears Rare Nike Kobe Shoes in Preseason Game

By Pat Benson
Dak Prescott's white and grey Jordan cleats.
News

Breaking Down Dallas Cowboys Pregame Shoes from Week Four

By Pat Benson
Marcus Smart points to an official during a game.
News

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Signs Deal with Puma

By Pat Benson
Travis Kelce points to his helmet during a game.
News

Travis Kelce Wears Nike Dunks Before Kansas City Chiefs Game

By Pat Benson