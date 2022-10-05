Duke Blue Devils Prefer Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoes

A lot of basketball fans are understandably focused on the start of the NBA preseason. However, college hoops are right around the corner. Evidence of that is the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team gearing up over the past week.

In addition to starting practices, the Blue Devils hosted media day last week. Head coach Jon Scheyer held his first press conference, and players took part in several photoshoots.

Duke is a proud Nike-sponsored school, so seeing players wearing the Swoosh is nothing new. However, it is clear that this roster prefers the signature shoes of former Dukie and current Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

In the team picture above, we see Coach Scheyer wearing Air Jordan 1s and a few players in the back wearing Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant's shoes. But the vast majority of the roster is rocking Irving's signature kicks. Below is everything fans need to know about the performance basketball shoes.

Nike Kyrie Low 5

View of the Nike Kyrie Low 5. Nike

Most Blue Devils players wore the Nike Kyrie Low 5 in the 'Game Royal' colorway. Luckily, fans can purchase the shoes on Nike's website for $120 in adult sizes.

According to Nike, the shoes were designed for quick, crafty players like Irving. The cushion is provided by a foam midsole with a top-loaded Air unit. The rubber outsole pattern is computer-generated to help players control their movement.

In May, ESPN reported that Nike did not plan on continuing Irving's signature sneaker line. Regardless of your thoughts on the polarizing point guard, there is no denying the performance capabilities of his signature line. Irving's final Nike shoe is expected to release in November.

The Blue Devils are also facing changes as they prepare for the season with their first new coach since 1980. But if the past is prologue, then you can count on the Blue Devils rising to the challenge and looking good doing it.

