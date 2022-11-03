Under Armour Puts Special Spin on Bryce Harper's Cleats

Game Four of the MLB World Series did not go as planned for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Houston Astros tied the series after winning 5-0 on the road. However, there is plenty of baseball left for both of these talented teams.

As always, our focus at FanNation Kicks is on the player's footwear. Last night, Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper wore his signature Under Armour cleats. But the Baltimore-based company put a special spin on Harper's cleats.

It appears that Under Armour provided Harper with a player-exclusive (PE) colorway. The cleats were designed in Phillies colors and incorporated his last name into the back heel. Below is everything fans need to know about Harper's cleats.

Under Armour Harper 7 Low

Bryce Harper wears the Under Armour Harper 7 Low in a player-exclusive colorway. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Harper wore the UA Harper 7 Low ST. Fans can purchase the baseball cleats at UA.com for $130-$140 in adult sizes.

The red and white player-exclusive colorway that Harper wore during the World Series most likely never hit shelves. However, fans can choose from several different options to fit their team colors.

Harper signed a multi-year contract with Under Armour in 2011. Five years later, Harper signed a 10-year extension which was the largest endorsement deal in history for a baseball player. Since 2016, Under Armour has released signature shoes and cleats as part of Harper's collection.

The partnership between Harper and Under Armour has been long and fruitful. Luckily for the sports world, there is no end in sight. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Interview: Derek Jeter

Astros' Jeremy Pena Wears Affordable New Balance Shoes