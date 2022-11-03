Under Armour Puts Special Spin on Bryce Harper's Cleats

Skip to main content
Under Armour Gives Bryce Harper's Cleats Special Design

Under Armour Gives Bryce Harper's Cleats Special Design

Bryce Harper's Under Armour cleats receive special colorway for Game Four of the MLB World Series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper's Under Armour cleats receive special colorway for Game Four of the MLB World Series.

Game Four of the MLB World Series did not go as planned for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Houston Astros tied the series after winning 5-0 on the road. However, there is plenty of baseball left for both of these talented teams.

As always, our focus at FanNation Kicks is on the player's footwear. Last night, Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper wore his signature Under Armour cleats. But the Baltimore-based company put a special spin on Harper's cleats.

It appears that Under Armour provided Harper with a player-exclusive (PE) colorway. The cleats were designed in Phillies colors and incorporated his last name into the back heel. Below is everything fans need to know about Harper's cleats.

Under Armour Harper 7 Low

View of Bryce Harper's cleats as he stands on first base.

Bryce Harper wears the Under Armour Harper 7 Low in a player-exclusive colorway.

Harper wore the UA Harper 7 Low ST. Fans can purchase the baseball cleats at UA.com for $130-$140 in adult sizes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The red and white player-exclusive colorway that Harper wore during the World Series most likely never hit shelves. However, fans can choose from several different options to fit their team colors.

Harper signed a multi-year contract with Under Armour in 2011. Five years later, Harper signed a 10-year extension which was the largest endorsement deal in history for a baseball player. Since 2016, Under Armour has released signature shoes and cleats as part of Harper's collection. 

The partnership between Harper and Under Armour has been long and fruitful. Luckily for the sports world, there is no end in sight. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Interview: Derek Jeter

Astros' Jeremy Pena Wears Affordable New Balance Shoes

Phillies Shortstop Prefers Travis Scott's Air Jordans

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper

View of Bryce Harper's cleats as he stands on first base.
News

Under Armour Puts Special Spin on Bryce Harper's Cleats

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving sighs after a foul call.
News

Nike Issues Statement on Kyrie Irving

By Pat Benson
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a foul call.
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Teammates Wear His Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Black and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

Tyler Herro Wears Nike LeBron 20 in Miami Heat Colorway

By Pat Benson
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan looks on during a game.
News

DeMar DeRozan Wore Multiple Rare Sneakers During Bulls Game

By Pat Benson
Donovan Peoples-Jones arrives to game in costume.
News

Cleveland Browns Receiver Wears Hilarious Costume with Nike Dunks

By Pat Benson
View of black, blue, and white Nike Kobe shoes.
News

Ten Best Shoes Worn in the NBA During October

By Pat Benson
Blue and orange Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Releasing Two Highly Anticipated Sneakers Tomorrow

By Pat Benson