USC and Duke Show Off Their Nike Kobe Shoes for 2025-26 Season
The 2025-26 college basketball season is already underway, with many of the sport's top programs tipping off their new campaign tomorrow night. Two of those programs are already showing off their new sneakers for the upcoming season.
The Duke Blue Devils and the USC Trojans were honored as "Mamba Programs" when Vanessa Bryant and Nike started the project in September 2023. The schools were recognized as sharing the values of the late Kobe Bryant, and are treated to exclusive gear and debut upcoming products.
Both programs began posting pictures on Instagram of their Nike Kobe 5 Protro basketball shoes in player-exclusive colorways. It looks as though that will be the key model from the Nike Kobe line that the brand pushes at the college level this year. (Players, will of course get to wear other Nike shoes as well.)
Starting with the Trojans, since they officially debuted their new shoes earlier tonight (and they might be better than Duke's rotation). The Trojans received three colorways: black, white, and cardinal. Each silhouette features sharp gold accents. The 'SC' logo next to the Kobe Sheath logo is an incredible combination.
The Bryant family has deep ties to the University of Southern California. Not only does Natalia Bryant attend the school currently, but her father also made appearances at the school's athletic events wearing Nike-branded Trojans gear.
Meanwhile, Duke University also has a strong relationship with the Bryants. Kobe played for Coach Mike Krzyzewski during his years with Team USA Basketball, even mentioning it as one of the schools he considered attending had he not skipped college for the NBA Draft.
So far, Duke's basketball team has just posted home (white and blue) and away (black and blue) colorways of the Nike Kobe 5. The 'D' logo next to the Kobe Sheath logo just feels right for basketball fans and sneakerheads.
Duke is arguably Nike's flagship basketball school, the bluest of the blue bloods, and will receive a wide selection of hoop shoes from all of the brand's signature athletes this season.
Unfortunately for fans, these colorways are player-exclusive styles and will never be released to the public. The silver lining is that it is finally easy to buy certain Nike Kobe basketball shoes at retail price at Nike.com.
