Kobe Bryant's Nike Slides Get 3 New Lakers Colorways

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built one of the most popular basketball shoe lines of all time with Nike. Not only are Nike Kobe sneakers still the gold standard for performance basketball shoes, but the signature line is rapidly expanding in all directions.

Over the past year, the Nike Kobe line hit the gridiron with football cleats, took the pitch in soccer cleats, and dropped Dodgers-inspired baseball gear. Not to mention there are several Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 colorways.

But one of the most popular new additions has been the Nike Kobe Offcourt slides. Athletes and fans alike are embracing the comfy sandals, and they just dropped in three new Lakers-inspired colorways.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides in "Court Purple/University Gold." | Nike

The Nike Kobe Offcourt slides have dropped in several colorways, but each new release is getting better. Online shoppers can choose between seven colorways for $44 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike dropped three new colorways just before Christmas: Court Purple/University Gold, Black/University Gold, and White/Court Purple. All three of the designs are familiar styles for the Nike Kobe line.

Additionally, online shoppers can choose from four older colorways: White, University Red, Deep Royal, and Wolf Grey. Nike designed these slides for athletes to wear before and after competition.

Design Details

The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides in "Black/University Gold." | Nike

The Nike Kobe Off Court Slides is designed for relaxation and recovery. They feature an innovative dual-layered foam for plush cushioning and a soft lining on the strap for a snug, comfortable fit.

The Kobe Sheath logo and iconic snakeskin texturing appear on the soft forefoot strap. The contoured footbed features deep flex grooves for a flexible, natural feel.

Lastly, the concentric outsole adds multi-surface traction. Sneakerheads will notice the iconic Nike Swoosh branding on the outsole as a callback to the brand's rich footwear history.

Kobe Bryant's Signature Line

The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides in "White/Court Purple." | Nike

Every basketball season, Bryant's retro basketball shoes are the go-to option for the majority of the world's best hoopers. It is a testament to his vision and legacy.

No matter how many years pass since Bryant's retirement in 2016, his signature Nike sneaker line continues to tower over the rest of the footwear industry. With 2026 right around the corner, fans can expect another exciting year for the Nike Kobe line.

