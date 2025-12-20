Nike Basketball Unveils 2025 Christmas Sneaker Collection

For basketball fans and sneakerheads, there is no better sporting event than the NBA on Christmas Day. The league schedules the best matchups, while players debut their latest basketball shoes.

Fans flushed with gift cards use the nationally televised games to scout the next pair of sneakers they want. Luckily, we already have a scouting report for the 2025 Nike Basketball Christmas collection.

Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'EYBL'

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'EYBL' colorway. | Nike

Release Date: 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 23.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'EYBL' for $180 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse'

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway. | Nike

Player: Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Release Date: 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 24.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' for $210 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike LeBron 23 'Stocking Stuffer'

The Nike LeBron 23 'Stocking Stuffer' | Nike

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Release Date: 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, December 26.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike LeBron 23 'Stocking Stuffer' in adult ($210) and big kid ($165) sizing on the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike KD18 'Gifted'

The Nike KD18 'Gifted' colorway. | Nike

Player: Houston Rockets power forward Kevin Durant.

Release Date: Friday, December 26.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike KD18 'Gifted' colorway for $170 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Niek Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'

The Niek Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' colorway. | Nike

Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Release Date: Friday, December 26.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' colorway for $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike Ja 3 'Snowed In'

The Nike Ja 3 'Snowed In' colorway. | Nike

Player: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

Release Date: 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, December 26.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Ja 3 'Snowed In' colorway on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Nike GT Hustle 3 'Deep Winter'

The Nike GT Hustle 3 'Deep Winter' colorway. | Nike

Player: San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Release Date: Friday, December 26.

Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike GT Hustle 3 'Deep Winter' colorway for $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com and at Foot Locker.

