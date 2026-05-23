Why Grant Hill Turned Down Nike Sneaker Deal for FILA

NBA legend Grant Hill recently appeared on the popular basketball podcast Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady. The trio of former NBA All-Stars discussed many facets of their legendary careers, including signature sneaker deals.

Hill famously signed with FILA over Nike before his rookie season. However, Hill initially was eager to sign with Nike. He told Carter and McGrady about the business meetings he had with Nike and how Phil Knight had global ambitions involving the eventual third overall pick of the 1994 NBA Draft.

Nike's Global Plan for Grant Hill

In their pitch meeting, Knight wanted to tap into the Chinese market by having Hill appear via satellite from the Great Wall of China during the NBA draft. "And I remember everybody at the table was like, 'Oh, man, that's brilliant,'" Hill recalled. However, Hill wasn't keen on the idea and wanted to be present at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the draft.

Hill said the negotiations "broke down," and his father encouraged him to meet with FILA at their Baltimore office. The DMV-native reluctantly agreed to take the meeting, but was instantly blown away by the contract offer and made the easy decision to go with the highest bidder.

Hill officially partnered with FILA in 1994 and became the fourth rookie in NBA history to debut a signature shoe during his rookie season. Following his successful first season with the Detroit Pistons, Hill won Co-Rookie of the Year with Dallas Mavericks point guard Jason Kidd, further elevating his status in the basketball world.

Grant Hill's Success with FILA

According to ESPN, the FILA GH1 sold more than 1.5 million units during the 1994-95 NBA season. It was the most successful debut hoop shoe since the Air Jordan 1 launched a decade earlier. Hill's second shoe was even more popular, generating $135 million for the line.

Hill's signature sneakers enjoyed incredible crossover appeal during the golden age of basketball shoes. Even rappers like Method Man and 2Pac co-signed the kicks by wearing them casually. In September 1997, Hill signed a seven-year, $80 million contract extension with FILA.

But after Hill began experiencing ankle injuries, the recently retired Charles Barkley famously chided Hill for signing with FILA over Nike during a TNT Broadcast in December 2000. "When you're wearing cheap shoes, and you don't wear Nike, it's going to happen. They gave him all that money to wear those cheap FILAs," Barkley said.

Grant Hill's Sneaker Legacy

Of course, Barkley was a Nike athlete and a sneaker legend in his own right. FILA pushed back on the narrative, citing their successful athletes across all sports. However, the criticism resonated with hoopers, and Hill's sneaker line eventually declined.

In 2004, Hill and FILA officially parted ways after the contract expired. He finished his playing career in Nike shoes. However, Hill later agreed to a lifetime sneaker deal with FILA in 2018. The brand has stayed out of the performance basketball market, but has issued retro releases of Hill's groundbreaking sneakers.

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