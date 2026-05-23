The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" Is Sitting on Shelves

On the heels of Mother's Day, Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway last weekend. The heartfelt design celebrated 30 years since Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to victory in the 1996 NBA Finals on Father's Day. Of course, Jordan wore his 11th signature sneaker during the game, but the colorway took inspiration from the locker room carpet.

While it is a fan-favorite shoe and a cool concept, the release did not resonate with the sneaker community. Perhaps because Father's Day is still a month away, or because the market is oversaturated, the retro basketball shoes are sitting on shelves. Shoppers can buy the sneakers online at or below the retail price.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway dropped on Saturday, May 16. Online shoppers can still buy retro basketball shoes at retail price at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbetts. The pricing range is: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Toddler ($80).

However, many fans may find their size available at a lower price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $175 on StockX, with the asking price below that in most adult sizes.

"World's Best" Details

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 3 sports a Sail leather upper for a pre-aged aesthetic. Meanwhile, the Black and University Red detailing completes the Bulls-inspired look. The legendary "Nike Air" branding appears on the heels in Black, while the Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in University Red.

The colorway tells the story on the mudguard and inside the tongues. The phrase "World's Best" is stitched inside the tongues in gold. Meanwhile, the elephant print mudguard appears in Black and Pale Ivory to mimic the locker room where Jordan, overcome by emotion, fell to the ground after winning the 1996 NBA Championship.

Air Jordan 3 Design

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 features a leather upper that is crisp, durable, and timeless. It contains a polyurethane midsole and exposed Air-Sole cushioning for responsive cushioning. Lastly, the durable rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Unfortunately, the retro basketball shoes have aged off the basketball court. Moreover, there are far more comfortable shoes on the market. However, the Air Jordan 3 cannot be beat when it comes to beauty and storytelling.

Air Jordan 3 History

The Air Jordan 3 "World's Best" colorway. | Nike

Long before his first championship or dynastic run, Jordan laced up the Air Jordan 3 during the 1987-88 NBA season. The silhouette, designed by Tinker Hatfield, is credited with getting the Air Jordan sneaker line back on track after the Air Jordan 2's sophomore slump.

Sneakerheads who want to buy the special man in their life a pair of kicks before Father's Day could buy these iconic shoes at a discount. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.