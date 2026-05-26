A Ma Maniére Unveils Nike Pegasus Premium Collaboration

The hottest running shoe collaboration of the summer has taken off in Houston, Texas. Set against the cultural energy of Texas Southern University, A Ma Maniére and Nike have introduced Timing Is Everything.

The campaign is rooted in Black love, movement, wellness, purpose, and culture. The A Ma Maniére x Nike Pegasus Premium is the centerpiece of the collaboration. The story explores how love carries us, grounds us, and pushes us forward through every season of the journey.

Release Information

A runner wears the A Ma Maniére x Nike Pegasus Premium "Summit White and Metallic Silver" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

Both colorways of the A Ma Maniére x Nike Pegasus Premium have a retail price of $210 in adult sizes. The EQL raffle opens today (May 26) across A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and JAIDE, and closes June 2 at 3:00 PM EST.

The A Ma Maniére x Nike Pegasus Premium will officially be released on June 5 at 11:00 AM ET online at a-ma-maniere.com and 12:00 PM local time in-store at all A Ma Maniére locations.

Colorway Details

A Ma Maniére x Nike Pegasus Premium in "Black and Burgundy Crush" and "Summit White and Metallic Silver" colorways. | The Whitaker Group

That spirit of the campaign is apparent in the dual colorways: "Black and Burgundy Crush" and "Summit White and Metallic Silver." The shoe combines A Ma Maniére's elegant design language with Nike's latest flagship running shoe.

The two colorways offer distinct expressions of the campaign's emotional language. The "Black and Burgundy Crush" reflects depth, strength, and grounding. Meanwhile, "Summit White and Metallic Silver" bring softness, clarity, and lightness to the story.

Tech Specs

Runners wear the A Ma Maniére x Nike Pegasus Premium "Summit White and Metallic Silver" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

The Nike Pegasus Premium has made waves in the running world thanks to its blend of innovation and style. It features a triple stack of Nike's most cushioning setups: ZoomX foam, a sculpted Air Zoom unit, and ReactX foam.

The performance running shoe is designed to deliver high energy return with every stride. Its engineered mesh upper helps reduce weight, increase breathability, and keep the foot contained through movement.

Texas Southern University Event

Runners wear the A Ma Maniére x Nike Pegasus Premium "Black and Burgundy Crush" colorway. | The Whitaker Group

As part of the campaign, A Ma Maniére and Nike invite audiences to reflect on the love that has shaped their journey and continues to move them forward. A Ma Maniére and Nike will bring "Timing Is Everything" to life through an invite-only activation at Texas Southern University from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on May 30. The private experience will center on a two-mile run through the TSU campus.

Summer is just getting started and A Ma Maniére is already in full motion. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.