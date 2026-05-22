Nike Kicks Off '12 Weeks of Football' Campaign for World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner, Nike is gearing up for its biggest campaign targeting football over the next 12 weeks.

​Nike is introducing one of the most unexpected, star-powered casts in the history of football advertising. The new campaign features Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian as the ultimate "soccer mom."

Nike Football: Polaroid. | Nike

Also, Travis Scott, LISA of BLACKPINK, Central Cee, and many more appear in the film. The star-studded group "spans sport, music, fashion, and pop culture in a way no other brand could pull together."

This cast is the engine behind a summer-long content universe built for discovery, remixing, and sharing across subcultures worldwide. The film is the entry point, not the whole story.

Travis Scott for Nike Football. | Nike

"We're not dropping a big hero ad and moving on," Nike said in a press release. "We're building an entirely new world of football – one that fans can enter, shape, and experience across culture, community, and innovation. Twelve weeks, one Universe of Football."

​Over the next few weeks, the brand is dropping an unconventional lineup of cultural crossovers and unexpected collaborations to reshape the fan experience. Rooted deeply in the DNA of the sport, each partnership gets a raw, intimate preview through a series of exclusive, never-before-seen Polaroid photographs.

LISA for Nike Football. | Nike

One of the communities at the center of Nike Football's World Cup strategy is NIKE TOMA (Toma el Juego, "Take the Game"). The global, youth-led street football platform is built in the neighborhoods where love of free, expressive football runs deepest.

​To keep up with the campaign, athletes and fans can follow Nike on every social media platform. Even better, the Swoosh has already kicked off several exciting product drops ranging from replica jerseys to fan apparel to sneaker drops. Best of all, Nike is just getting started in what will be one of the most exciting sports events of the year.

Kim Kardashian for Nike Football. | Nike

Over the past few months, we have seen Jordan Brand unveil Brazil's away kits along with matching apparel. From there, Jumpman launched the Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" colorway. Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 1 has dropped in multiple soccer-inspired styles. On the Swoosh side, there have been countless apparel and footwear drops celebrating the sport's culture.

​We are less than three months away from the global event, and it is sure to be historic. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.