The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (May 20-23)
Athletes and fans will have plenty of exciting sneaker releases to choose from this week. Brands are bringing a bold mix of new and retro models out in seasonal colorways that are ready to dominate the warm weather months.
There will definitely be some sellouts, but online shoppers who are prepared will increase their odds of securing a pair of this week's top kicks. Below are the five best sneakers hitting shelves between May 20-23, 2026.
Nike Ja 3 x Kool-Aid
The Nike Ja 3 x Kool-Aid "Pink Beam and Lemon Venom" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20. Online shoppers can get the basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers in near full-family sizing: adult ($135), big kid ($112), and little kid ($97).
Nike and Morant have partnered with Kool-Aid once again. This time, combining Pink Beam and Lemon Venom for a pink lemonade design. The Nike Swooshes, Ja logos, and Kool-Aid branding make for a perfect summertime shoe.
New Balance Made in UK 991v2
The New Balance Made in UK 991v2 "Grey with Balsam and Total Eclipse" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 21. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $270 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.
A new, seasonal colorway features a three-color design originally seen on a classic 1500 style. The limited-edition silhouette features a premium mix of nubuck, mesh, and synthetic materials, bringing a new perspective to this quintessentially 1980s palette.
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
The BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 22. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
The latest collaboration between Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand continues the "Brick" theme by reimagining the Air Jordan 4 with a BMX-driven aesthetic. The Sail upper with Cinnabar detailing, complete with "Bike Air" branding, is sure to be another hit.
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
The Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 Low "Black and White" drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 22. Online shoppers can buy the shoes on the Nike SNKRS app in full-family sizing: adult ($170), big kid ($132), little kid ($122), and toddler ($112).
This is a low-top remix of Deion Sanders' hit signature shoe, featuring the OG black-and-white design with Metallic Gold detailing as a nod to the Colorado Buffaloes. All of the other original design elements remain true to the fierce aesthetic.
Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"
The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 23. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app in full-family sizing: adult ($215), big kid ($155), little kid ($95), and toddler ($80).
Michael Jordan's 12th signature sneaker gets a bold makeover in black and Varsity Red. Even better, the premium leather and textiles provide an elevated look while the sunrise-inspired stitch lines on the upper hook back to the original.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr