Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Old Sneakers Soon

Skip to main content
Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Bryant Sneakers

Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Bryant Sneakers

The adidas Crazy 1 is back in a 'Stormtrooper' colorway.

USA TODAY Sports

The adidas Crazy 1 is back in a 'Stormtrooper' colorway.

Los Angeles Lakers fans will never forget Spring 2000. The miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Then the hard-fought NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers resulted in the first of three consecutive world championships. Can you dig it?

Just as important as Shaquille O'Neal's dominance was the gutsy performances provided by a young Kobe Bryant. Adidas could not have dreamt of better timing for the release of the adidas The Kobe. Now fans get another shot at the polarizing sneakers for the first time since 2013.

Previously known as the adidas The Kobe. Adidas is releasing the adidas Crazy 1.

END. is hosting a raffle for the adidas Crazy 1.

Of course, Bryant left adidas in 2002 thanks in part to The Kobe 2. While The Kobe 2 never got re-released, The Kobe has been tweaked and rebranded as the Crazy 1, which was released in 2013.

Now after nine long years, the adidas Crazy 1 is dropping overseas on July 21 for $140. Fans can try their luck through a raffle on END. website. A domestic drop date has not yet been announced. However, thanks to the world being more connected than ever, fans everywhere should have a shot at picking up the kicks in the white and black colorway dubbed the 'Stormtrooper.'

While The Kobe was the first adidas model with Bryant's name in the title, it was far from No. 8's first signature sneaker. Bryant had three installments of the adidas KB8 before The Kobe collection was introduced in 2000. Before the KB8 was the EQT series, which adidas has already given retro treatment over the past year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whereas the KB8 line was curvy and leaned into the fun 1990s aesthetic, The Kobe was a stark departure. Adidas executive Peter Moore drew inspiration from the Audi TT Roaster. Boxy side panels with three barely visible stripes and a shell toe in monochromatic colorways were built for the new millennium but still look futuristic after two decades.

While the world still mourns the painful loss of Bryant, it helps whenever sneaker companies give fans a chance to buy kicks they grew up loving. We will update you on this release as soon as we know more. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Ranking Ten Best USA-Themed Hoop Shoes

Interview: Tracy McGrady Discusses Adidas Legacy

Sabrina Ionescu Plays in Nike Kobe 5 'Fade to Black'

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Previously known as the adidas The Kobe. Adidas is releasing the adidas Crazy 1.
News

Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Old Sneakers Soon

By Pat Bensonjust now
Nike is re-releasing the Nike LeBron 2 'USA' colorway.
News

Nike Bringing Back LeBron James Sneakers from 2004 Olympics

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Ranking the ten best Nike sneakers worn by Paul George during the 2021-22 NBA season.
On Court

Ranking Paul George's Ten Best Sneakers of 2021-22 Season

By Pat BensonJul 15, 2022
Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 'Low Mocha' releasing July 21, 2022.
News

Travis Scott's Newest Air Jordan 1 Releases Soon

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022
Reebok releasing Allen Iverson's first signature shoe in colorway inspired by Julius Erving.
News

Reebok Releasing Allen Iverson's Sneaker in Julius Erving Colorway

By Pat BensonJul 14, 2022
Zion Williamson wears Air Jordan 12 'Game Royal' at NBA Summer League.
Off Court

Zion Williamson Wears Air Jordan 12s & Coach K Shirt at Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022
LeBron James wears Nike LeBron 20 in family video.
Off Court

LeBron James Wears Nike LeBron 20 in Family Video

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022
Brooklyn Nets rookie Cam Thomas wears Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' in NBA Summer League.
On Court

Brooklyn Nets Guard Wears Nike Kobe 6 in NBA Summer League.

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022