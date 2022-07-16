Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Old Sneakers Soon

Los Angeles Lakers fans will never forget Spring 2000. The miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. Then the hard-fought NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers resulted in the first of three consecutive world championships. Can you dig it?

Just as important as Shaquille O'Neal's dominance was the gutsy performances provided by a young Kobe Bryant. Adidas could not have dreamt of better timing for the release of the adidas The Kobe. Now fans get another shot at the polarizing sneakers for the first time since 2013.

END. is hosting a raffle for the adidas Crazy 1. END

Of course, Bryant left adidas in 2002 thanks in part to The Kobe 2. While The Kobe 2 never got re-released, The Kobe has been tweaked and rebranded as the Crazy 1, which was released in 2013.

Now after nine long years, the adidas Crazy 1 is dropping overseas on July 21 for $140. Fans can try their luck through a raffle on END. website. A domestic drop date has not yet been announced. However, thanks to the world being more connected than ever, fans everywhere should have a shot at picking up the kicks in the white and black colorway dubbed the 'Stormtrooper.'

While The Kobe was the first adidas model with Bryant's name in the title, it was far from No. 8's first signature sneaker. Bryant had three installments of the adidas KB8 before The Kobe collection was introduced in 2000. Before the KB8 was the EQT series, which adidas has already given retro treatment over the past year.

Whereas the KB8 line was curvy and leaned into the fun 1990s aesthetic, The Kobe was a stark departure. Adidas executive Peter Moore drew inspiration from the Audi TT Roaster. Boxy side panels with three barely visible stripes and a shell toe in monochromatic colorways were built for the new millennium but still look futuristic after two decades.

While the world still mourns the painful loss of Bryant, it helps whenever sneaker companies give fans a chance to buy kicks they grew up loving. We will update you on this release as soon as we know more. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

