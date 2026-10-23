The Adidas Adistar Control 5 "Heat Signature" Celebrates Menace

The sneaker industry has experienced major changes over the past 13 years, but Los Angeles-based streetwear brand MENACE has remained a consistent leader in the space.

What began with a single T-shirt has evolved into a brand shaped by community, culture, and an unwavering commitment to its vision.

As MENACE kicks off its 13th anniversary, adidas Originals has unveiled a highly anticipated collaboration with the brand. This week, we got our first look at the adidas Originals x MENACE Adistar Control 5 "Heat Signature" colorway. Below is a detailed breakdown of everything fans must know.

Shopping Information

The adidas Originals x MENACE Adistar Control 5 "Heat Signature" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Originals x MENACE Adistar Control 5 "Heat Signature" will be available beginning Tuesday, October 27. Shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $180 in adult sizes through the MENACE website, Adidas CONFIRMED app, and select retail locations.

Like most limited-edition colorways, sneakerheads can expect a sellout on launch day. Fans who miss the initial drop will have to try their luck on sneaker resale websites like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The adidas Originals x MENACE Adistar Control 5 "Heat Signature" colorway. | adidas

The silhouette features a heatmap design that reflects the energy, grit, and hustle that have shaped the legendary Los Angeles brand. The Core Black and Collegiate Purple provide a solid foundation, but the energy runs through the center of the shoe.

The concept for the Adistar Control 5 started with a simple question: what if we could visualize the energy that goes into our work, our craft, and the people we care about?

The vivid colors, shifting gradients, and unpredictable patterns of thermal imaging informed the "Heat Signature" colorway. The sneaker's design brings that effort and intensity to life.

Collaboration Inspiration

The adidas Originals x MENACE Adistar Control 5 "Heat Signature" colorway. | adidas

"The Heat Signature Adistar Control 5 is really about the work people don't see," said MENACE founder Steven Mena in a press release.

"Talent can only take you so far. You still have to put the hours in, make sacrifices, keep going when things get difficult, and have the right attitude.

That mentality is something I grew up around. Thermal imagery became a way of making that effort visible. Every early morning, late night, setback, and breakthrough leaves something behind. This release celebrates the people who continue to put the work in, even when nobody's watching."

Steven Mena's New Role

The adidas Originals x MENACE Adistar Control 5 "Heat Signature" colorway. | adidas

Mena has also been named this year's partner for adidas' Nuestra Cultura al Mundo (NCAM). It is an ongoing platform honoring Hispanic and Latino/a/e voices shaping sport, culture, and community.

In this role, Mena will lead cultural storytelling across separate initiatives while maintaining a shared foundation in community and creative perseverance.

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