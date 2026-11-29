Black Friday is in the books, but there is still plenty of shopping left to be done. Every major sneaker brand has plenty of heat scheduled to hit shelves throughout the holiday shopping season, and this week is a perfect example.

From performance basketball shoes to old-school sneakers, there are plenty of exciting options. Below are the five best sneakers dropping between November 30 - December 5, 2026.

adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Ant-Man"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Ant-Man" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Ant-Man" colorway drops on Monday, November 30. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($150) and grade school ($110) sizes at adidas and Foot Locker.

Anthony Edwards and adidas teamed up with Marvel to celebrate Avengers: Doomsday with an epic three-part sneaker collaboration. This colorway is a nod to the character and Edwards' nickname.

adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Doctor Doom"

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Doctor Doom" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "Doctor Doom" colorway drops on Friday, December 4. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes in adult ($150) and grade school ($110) sizes at adidas and Foot Locker.

Similar to each shoe in the sneaker pack, the "Doctor Doom" colorway takes on a character's theme while still looking stylish enough for basketball courts everywhere.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "7-Eleven"

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Sport Green and Safety Orange' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4. Shoppers can buy the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

These shoes are often called the "7-Eleven" colorway, and they are finally hitting shelves after a brief legal dispute between the convenience store chain and Nike. That drama only adds to the aura surrounding these sneakers.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy"

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Mummy" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 5. Shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes in full-family sizing ($77-$240) on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Popularized by Penny Hardaway, the Nike Air Foamposite One pays tribute to the NBA legend while also taking on a glow-in-the-dark aesthetic. Even Hardaway's signature 1 Cent logo gets a glowing treatment.

Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento"

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 5. Shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes in Adult ($215) and Big Kid ($155) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

The Air Jordan 10 "Sacramento" was originally released in 1995 as part of the "City Pack." Every colorway has enjoyed a retro release except for "Sacramento" — until now. This one is a must-have for NBA fans.