Ranking Every Premier League Club’s Home Jersey for 2026–27 Season

Some were debuted at the end of last season, while others have only recent hit the shelves. Regardless, every Premier League home jersey for the 2026–27 campaign has now been released.

Nine different sportswear manufacturers have been busy fine-tuning the designs for England’s leading teams over recent months, and the outcome of those collaborations are unsurprisingly varied.

There are many gorgeous kits being donned next season, including three corkers for the newly-promoted sides, but they’re not all works of art. In fact, many are dull as ditch water, or just downright ugly.

With that in mind, here is Sports Illustrated’s ranking of all 20 Premier League home shirts for 2026–27.

20. Bournemouth

Our 2026/27 home kit is now on sale ✅



Available to purchase online and at the Red & Black Shack 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) July 15, 2026

Hummel is usually ever so reliable—underscored by Bournemouth’s lovely purple away kit—but this is not great, plain and simple.



The club’s red and black stripes have never been so hurt, chiefly due to the oversized, circular Vitality sponsor overpowering all other aspects of the jersey.



Often, that is out of the designer’s hands. But gold details near the neckline really don’t work either, making for a swing and a miss.

19. Newcastle United

Home lives in black and white.



This is Newcastle.



Introducing the 26/27 Newcastle United home jersey, available now. — Newcastle United (@NUFC) June 10, 2026

Newcastle United can be grateful for Bournemouth’s disaster, as their grim home shirt would likely have finished rock bottom most other years.



Reminiscent of West Bromwich Albion’s infamous ‘barcode kit’ for the 2020–21 campaign, Newcastle’s latest collaboration with adidas must be considered one of the club’s worst home shirts of the modern era.



There is simply nothing redeeming this jersey.

18. Fulham

Introducing our 2026/27 @adidasfootball Home Kit.



Available to purchase online and in-store now. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 23, 2026

Fulham’s latest home shirt is completely inoffensive. And that there is the problem.



Once again, the Cottagers have only underscored their reputation as one of the Premier League’s dullest clubs by releasing the blandest of jerseys, which is effectively a glorified white T-shirt with a fittingly boring sponsor.



Their new checkerboard away jersey, which is comparatively stunning, only makes this look even more uninspiring.

17. Everton

Our 2026/27 home kit – available online and in-store now! 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2026

Everton, much like Fulham, are hardly renowned for excitement in the kit department—or on the field for that matter—and that reputation seeps into their latest home shirt from Castore.



The white and yellow sleeve cuffs and collar are remarkably similar to those on the 2016–17 home jersey, of which the current kit is essentially a carbon copy.



It was dull then and it’s still dull now.

16. Nottingham Forest

Home kit looking 🔝 on tour. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 3, 2026

Nottingham Forest were clearly too preoccupied firing head coaches to focus on producing a pleasant home jersey for the 2026–27 campaign.



Seemingly opting for a tie-dye look, the shirt instead appears ridden with sweat stains at first glance, which was perhaps not the intention during the planning process.



It’s not disastrous, but it’s incredibly forgettable.

15. Leeds United

🤍 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗟𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗲

26/27 home shirt, available now! — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 28, 2026

Leeds United have at least tried something a little unexpected with their latest adidas home shirt. After years and years of unremarkable offerings, the club have gone for a horizontal pattern for 2026–27.



Yellow and blue pinstripes adorn the shirt and it does offer something unique, even if it doesn’t completely work.



A third successive season of the striking Red Bull sponsor also helps elevate a fairly tame release.

14. Manchester City

Puma has not been afraid to take risks with Manchester City’s alternate strips—for good and bad—but generally play it safe with home shirts. That’s certainly the case for the new season.



The only point of interest on a simplistic jersey is the gradient from sky blue to white going from the top to bottom, which works better alongside the matching shorts and socks than it does solo.



Enzo Maresca will hope a timid jersey doesn’t mirror his team’s performances in his debut season as manager.

13. Tottenham Hotspur

This is where it starts.



Introducing our 2026/27 Nike Home & Away kits.



🔗 https://t.co/YgBeOQt5kr pic.twitter.com/BL6GRo3wuK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 19, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur have attempted to deviate from basic white tees in recent seasons, often incorporating a sprinkling of navy blue to keep things interesting. However, they have reverted to type for 2026–27.



There are a couple of navy blue accents, but otherwise this is a Fulham-esque jersey possessing little swagger.



A subtle diagonal pattern enhances the shirt slightly, but it’s not enough to make too much difference.

12. Brentford

One home kit. Two seasons. ❤️🤍



Continuing our commitment to affordability and sustainability, our new home shirt will be worn through to the end of 2027-28.



Prices remain frozen across replica and authentic shirts. pic.twitter.com/kalQatq9Lj — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 15, 2026

Brentford deserve major praise for their decision to buck modern trends and return to a two-season timescale for each new home shirt, thus reducing waste and keeping things more affordable for supporters.



Their latest shirt is far from scintillating, but it’s certainly clean.



The red and white stripes look smart when partnered with a yellow-black combo on the cuffs and collar, marking a rare success for the usually unspectacular Joma.

11. Aston Villa

made for Villa Park. built for every roar. this is Home. 🩵



available 28.05 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 26, 2026

Simple doesn’t always equal boring. Aston Villa’s newest home shirt is an excellent example of that.



A third straight year with adidas has yielded a sharp-looking jersey in the usual claret and blue, with a sleek collar significantly elevating a bicolor number which will be donned in the Champions League next season.



Sometimes less is more, even if last term’s kit was arguably nicer.

10. Crystal Palace

50 years of the sash.



Introducing our home kit for the 2026/27 season, featuring our new front of shirt sponsor, @temporalio 🦅 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 17, 2026

For the first time since the 2008–09 season, Crystal Palace have gone with a predominantly white home shirt brought to life by a red and blue sash.



The sash has been an important part of the club’s kit history, regularly featuring on alternate shirts since being used on home jerseys in the 1980s. A nostalgic nod to the past always goes down well with fans.



This is likely to be popular following a Conference League-winning campaign, even if the new sponsor, Temporal, is not the most aesthetically-pleasing.

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

Past & Future. Our 26/27 @NikeFootball home kit! 🔥 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 8, 2026

Brighton & Hove Albion should always stick with pinstripes. A design first used by the club in the mid-1980s, its return for the 2020–21 season was fiercely celebrated, and Nike has taken note ahead of the new term.



An angular collar is a nice touch, but it’s those dotted white stripes that steal the show on a Brighton-blue base.



A shirt worthy of a European return, the Seagulls will be one of the Conference League’s best-dressed teams.

8. Ipswich Town

In blue and white. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pQwtoInBPg — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) July 25, 2026

Newly-promoted sides often arrive in the Premier League with kits hardly fitting of the top tier, but all three returnees have manufactured exquisite home shirts for next term.



Ipswich Town’s is perhaps the weakest of a strong bunch, yet still a lovely design overall which sees the fabled blue enhanced by a subtle but effective diamond motif running across the shirt.



Historic U.K. brand Umbro has been guilty of dropping the ball in recent years, but this is excellent.

7. Liverpool

an icon reimagined. ❤️​



introducing the Liverpool FC home kit 26/27. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2026

Liverpool are another club who have sought inspiration from the past. Their newest home shirt is heavily inspired by the jersey worn 1989–1991, which was also manufactured by adidas during an earlier partnership.



While the retro number is one of the club’s all-time greats, the updated iteration is just a bit too similar, to the point where you rub your eyes and expect to see the iconic Candy sponsor appear.



Sure, it will sell well as an unquestionably lovely shirt. But it certainly feels a little lazy.

6. Manchester United

This is Manchester United. Always ❤️



Introducing the @adidasFootball x Manchester United 2026/27 home jersey, available now 🔗 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 14, 2026

Cetainly, adidas knows not to try anything unorthodox when designing Manchester United’s home shirt, with the club’s stature and commercial infrastructure ensuring plenty of sales no matter what.



However, the preference for a simple, stripped-back aesthetic has often worked wonderfully and it’s the same story for 2026–27.



The Red Devils have returned to a polo collar for the first time since 2022–23 and it looks ever so slick, boosted by clean black and white trim.

5. Hull City

A King’s town then a city. 👑



Introducing our new technical partner @oxensportsuk and proudly revealing our 2026/27 home kit. On sale Friday 9am. 🧡



🔗 https://t.co/q1zbTUrVfH#hcafc pic.twitter.com/piDCF4SweS — Hull City (@HullCity) June 10, 2026

Manufacturers Oxen is making its first-ever Premier League kits in 2026–27 after partnering with Hull City, and this has been knocked out of the park.



Thick black and orange stripes are teamed with a chunky white collar and sleeve cuffs, with the combination enhanced by a retro-style club crest which simply reads ‘HCAFC’.



This will fly off the shelves at the club shop, especially with the Premier League badges applied to the sleeves.

4. Arsenal

Celebrating our connection 🔗



Dive into the details behind our 26/27 @adidasFootball home kit 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 15, 2026

Arsenal are always among the Premier League’s most stylish clubs, with adidas often saving its best creations for the Gunners. While not the best-ever home jersey, this newest release is still delightful.



Patterned sleeve cuffs and a unique collar stand proud, as will the golden Premier League badges last seen on an Arsenal jersey during the 2004–05 season.



The away and third shirts are much more striking, rather understandably, but the home jersey is still incredibly effective.

3. Coventry City

Your 2026/27 Coventry City Home Kit.



Available at The Cov Store and online now! — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 2, 2026

After not really doing Bournemouth justice, Hummel makes amends with Coventry City’s design. After their 25-year absence from the Premier League, they will look chic on their long-awaited return.



Even a bright orange Monzo sponsor cannot detract from what is a glorious jersey. Textured light blue stripes immediately catch the eye, even if they’re not as light blue as some supporters would like.



Frank Lampard will want his side to play smart soccer in an elegant shirt.

2. Chelsea

Our new home kit around the US. 💙📸 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2026

Xabi Alonso is one of soccer’s most stylish managers and his players will follow in his footsteps when donning the new Chelsea home jersey for the Spaniard’s first season in charge.



A solid blue base is completely transformed by striking yellow accents, which include the simplified club crest. The current Chelsea badge also features subliminally on closer inspection.



Minimalism at its finest. Take a bow, Nike.

1. Sunderland

New Jersey 🤝 New jersey



View the full gallery of the first outing in our '26-27 home shirt 👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 31, 2026

Hummel bookends our rankings. After Bournemouth and Coventry, the Danish brand delivers an indisputably sublime home jersey for Sunderland.



After selecting a unique pink color scheme for the away shirt, Hummel stuck to a tried-and-tested formula for the home jersey.



Slick red and white stripes. Tick. A chunky, vintage collar. Tick. The retro Sunderland shield. Tick.



What’s not to love about it?

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC