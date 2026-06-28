Adidas Adizero Evo SL Zip Evokes 2000s Track & Field Style

Some shoes drop. Others drop receipts. The adidas Adizero Evo SL Zip is the latest and hottest thing hitting the streets in July. The newest iteration of the adidas Evo SL does something few performance brands dare to attempt: it reaches back into one of the most electric eras in track and field history and pulls it forward into 2026.

If you were paying attention in the early 2000s, you already know what adidas meant on the track. The three stripes were untouchable. Not because of marketing, but because of who had them on their feet.

The adidas Adizero Evo SL Zip. | adidas

Donovan Bailey, world record, Atlanta '96, gold. Merlene Ottey, one of the most decorated careers the sport has ever seen, doing it in three stripes for decades. When you saw those stripes on the track, you knew. It was a mark of dominance.

The icons were in Adidas, and that association carried weight far beyond the sport itself. I was running track in that era, and you felt it. Those stripes meant something.

The adidas Adizero Evo SL Zip. | adidas

The adizero Evo SL Zip pulls directly from that visual DNA, specifically the adidas Demolisher track spike from the early 2000s. That spike was iconic for its zippered upper, and adidas brings that same energy into this modern build. But they do not just coast on nostalgia.

Underneath, the Lightstrike Pro midsole does the heavy lifting, delivering the same energy return technology found in their top-shelf raceday footwear. Full-length, responsive, and built to give you back every bit of effort you put in.

The adidas Adizero Evo SL Zip. | adidas

The zip construction works alongside traditional laces and a gusset tongue for enhanced lockdown. This matters. Lace security has always been a real issue in performance running, and adidas is addressing it in a way I have not seen from any other major brand. Simple concept, sharp execution, and another point of distinction that nobody else has right now.

Additional tech specs include a stack height that comes in at 38mm for men and 32mm for women, with a 6mm midsole drop. Weight checks in at 230g for men and 195g for women.

The adidas Adizero Evo SL Zip. | adidas

The highly anticipated running shoes hit shelves on Monday, July 6. Athletes and fans can buy the shoes for for $170 on adidas.com.

The Adizero Evo SL Zip is Adidas connecting the dots between where they came from and where performance running is headed. Stay locked to Kicks on SI for everything dropping in the sneaker world.