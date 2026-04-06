2026 Masters Apparel Scripting: What the Pros Are Wearing at Augusta National
As the anticipation of golf’s first major tournament crescendoes, our attention focuses on all things Masters at Augusta National. While bentgrass greens are trimmed to precision and pink azaleas bloom on cue, the coveted green jacket ceremony is the crowning final tradition of the week.
But before anyone can wear Sunday’s iconic green, the players’ outfits for the week have been scripted by golf apparel brands to showcase new spring styles and create top-tier, head-to-toe looks for millions of Masters viewers to see.
MORE: Full Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated
Here’s a look at what the world’s best will be wearing as they vie to win the green jacket.
adidas
Ludvig Åberg
Jacob Bridgeman
Rasmus Højgaard
Matt McCarty
Collin Morikawa
Andrew Novak
Marco Penge
Nick Taylor
B. Draddy
Brian Harman
Callaway
Max Greyserman
Dunning
Michael Brennan
Russell Henley
Michael Kim
Fairway & Greene
Sepp Straka
Flag & Anthem
Keegan Bradley
J. Lindeberg
Viktor Hovland
Johnnie-O
Jake Knapp
Levelwear
Corey Conners
Ryan Fox
Aaron Rai
Original Penguin
Brian Campbell
Nico Echavarria
Johnny Keefer
Kristoffer Reitan
Peter Millar
Sam Burns
Ryan Gerard
Cameron Young
Puma
J.J. Spaun
Danny Willett
Gary Woodland
PXG
Aldrich Potgieter
Ralph Lauren RLX
Zach Johnson
Under Armour
Dustin Johnson
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Jordan Spieth
More Golf from Sports Illustrated
Janice Ferguson helped start/write the Apparel Wire for Golf Press Association—the first weekly e-pub devoted to golf fashion that ran for eight years. She has also written for Golfweek, USGA, AGM, Morning Read, and covers the diversity of golf brands at PGA Shows. While she admits struggling to lower her handicap, she is determined to look good trying.Follow TheStyleLinks