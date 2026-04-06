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2026 Masters Apparel Scripting: What the Pros Are Wearing at Augusta National

While golf’s best players strive to have their game peaking for the season’s first major, their outfits for Augusta National are already perfectly crafted.
Janice Ferguson|
Courtesy of Ralph Lauren RLX

As the anticipation of golf’s first major tournament crescendoes, our attention focuses on all things Masters at Augusta National. While bentgrass greens are trimmed to precision and pink azaleas bloom on cue, the coveted green jacket ceremony is the crowning final tradition of the week. 

But before anyone can wear Sunday’s iconic green, the players’ outfits for the week have been scripted by golf apparel brands to showcase new spring styles and create top-tier, head-to-toe looks for millions of Masters viewers to see. 

MORE: Full Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated

Here’s a look at what the world’s best will be wearing as they vie to win the green jacket.

adidas

Ludvig Åberg

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

Jacob Bridgeman

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

Rasmus Højgaard

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

Matt McCarty

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

Collin Morikawa

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

Andrew Novak

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

Marco Penge

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

Nick Taylor

adidas apparel scripting
Courtesy of adidas

B. Draddy

Brian Harman

B. Draddy scripting
Courtesy of B. Draddy

Callaway

Max Greyserman

Callaway apparel scripting
Courtesy of Callaway

Dunning

Michael Brennan

Dunning apparel scripting
Courtesy of Dunning

Russell Henley

Dunning apparel scripting
Courtesy of Dunning

Michael Kim

Dunning apparel scripting
Courtesy of Dunning

Fairway & Greene

Sepp Straka

Fairway & Greene scripting
Courtesy of Fairway & Greene

Flag & Anthem

Keegan Bradley

Flag & Anthem scripting
Courtesy of Flag & Anthem

J. Lindeberg

Viktor Hovland

J. Lindeberg apparel scripting
Courtesy of J. Lindeberg

Johnnie-O

Jake Knapp

Johnnie-O Masters scripting
Courtesy of Johnnie-O

Levelwear

Corey Conners

Levelwear apparel scripting
Courtesy Levelwear

Ryan Fox

Levelwear apparel scripting
Courtesy of Levelwear

Aaron Rai

Levelwear apparel scripting
Courtesy of Levelwear

Original Penguin

Brian Campbell

Original Penguin apparel scripting
Courtesy of Original Penguin

Nico Echavarria

Original Penguin apparel scripting
Courtesy of Original Penguin

Johnny Keefer

Original Penguin apparel scripting
Courtesy of Original Penguin

Kristoffer Reitan

Original Penguin apparel scripting
Courtesy of Original Penguin

Peter Millar

Sam Burns

Peter Millar apparel scripting
Courtesy of Peter Millar

Ryan Gerard

Peter Millar scripting
Courtesy of Peter Millar

Cameron Young

Peter Millar scripting
Courtesy of Peter Millar

Puma

J.J. Spaun

Puma apparel scripting
Courtesy of Puma

Danny Willett

Puma apparel scripting
Courtesy of Puma

Gary Woodland

Puma apparel scripting
Courtesy of Puma

PXG

Aldrich Potgieter

PXG apparel scripting
Courtesy of PXG

Ralph Lauren RLX

Zach Johnson

Ralph Lauren RLX apparel scripting
Courtesy of Ralph Lauren RLX

Under Armour

Dustin Johnson

Under Armour apparel scripting
Courtesy of Under Armour

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Under Armour apparel scripting
Courtesy of Under Armour

Jordan Spieth

Under Armour apparel scripting
Courtesy of Under Armour

More Golf from Sports Illustrated

Published | Modified
Janice Ferguson
JANICE FERGUSON

Janice Ferguson helped start/write the Apparel Wire for Golf Press Association—the first weekly e-pub devoted to golf fashion that ran for eight years. She has also written for Golfweek, USGA, AGM, Morning Read, and covers the diversity of golf brands at PGA Shows. While she admits struggling to lower her handicap, she is determined to look good trying. 

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