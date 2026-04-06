2026 Masters Apparel Scripting: What the Pros Are Wearing at Augusta National

As the anticipation of golf’s first major tournament crescendoes, our attention focuses on all things Masters at Augusta National. While bentgrass greens are trimmed to precision and pink azaleas bloom on cue, the coveted green jacket ceremony is the crowning final tradition of the week.

But before anyone can wear Sunday’s iconic green, the players’ outfits for the week have been scripted by golf apparel brands to showcase new spring styles and create top-tier, head-to-toe looks for millions of Masters viewers to see.

MORE: Full Masters coverage from Sports Illustrated

Here’s a look at what the world’s best will be wearing as they vie to win the green jacket.

adidas

Ludvig Åberg

Courtesy of adidas

Jacob Bridgeman

Courtesy of adidas

Rasmus Højgaard

Courtesy of adidas

Matt McCarty

Courtesy of adidas

Collin Morikawa

Courtesy of adidas

Andrew Novak

Courtesy of adidas

Marco Penge

Courtesy of adidas

Nick Taylor

Courtesy of adidas

B. Draddy

Brian Harman

Courtesy of B. Draddy

Callaway

Max Greyserman

Courtesy of Callaway

Dunning

Michael Brennan

Courtesy of Dunning

Russell Henley

Courtesy of Dunning

Michael Kim

Courtesy of Dunning

Fairway & Greene

Sepp Straka

Courtesy of Fairway & Greene

Flag & Anthem

Keegan Bradley

Courtesy of Flag & Anthem

J. Lindeberg

Viktor Hovland

Courtesy of J. Lindeberg

Johnnie-O

Jake Knapp

Courtesy of Johnnie-O

Levelwear

Corey Conners

Courtesy Levelwear

Ryan Fox

Courtesy of Levelwear

Aaron Rai

Courtesy of Levelwear

Original Penguin

Brian Campbell

Courtesy of Original Penguin

Nico Echavarria

Courtesy of Original Penguin

Johnny Keefer

Courtesy of Original Penguin

Kristoffer Reitan

Courtesy of Original Penguin

Peter Millar

Sam Burns

Courtesy of Peter Millar

Ryan Gerard

Courtesy of Peter Millar

Cameron Young

Courtesy of Peter Millar

Puma

J.J. Spaun

Courtesy of Puma

Danny Willett

Courtesy of Puma

Gary Woodland

Courtesy of Puma

PXG

Aldrich Potgieter

Courtesy of PXG

Ralph Lauren RLX

Zach Johnson

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren RLX

Under Armour

Dustin Johnson

Courtesy of Under Armour

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Courtesy of Under Armour

Jordan Spieth

Courtesy of Under Armour

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