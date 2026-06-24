The 10 Best Running Shoes of 2026 (So Far)

We are roughly halfway through 2026. So, runners have a large enough sample size to take inventory of everything from their performance to their running shoes. For me, knee tendonitis has slowed down the start of summer. Fortunately, I have still been able to get in shorter runs and test out much of the amazing new footwear this year.

From elite raceday shoes to everyday trainers, there is no shortage of incredible running shoes on the market right now. Below are the 10 best new running shoes of 2026 based on budget, technology, and performance.

10. Nike Vomero Premium

The Nike Vomero Premium. | Nike

Hitting shelves in late 2025, the Nike Vomero Premium offers maximum cushioning for daily workouts. Two Air Zoom units are surrounded by ultrasoft, responsive ZoomX foam for comfortable everyday road runs. Online shoppers can choose from three men's and five women's colorways for $230 on Nike.com.

9. adidas Hyperboost Edge

The adidas Hyperboost Edge. | adidas

The adidas Hyperboost Edge touched down this spring. It combines three breakthrough technologies: Hyperboost Pro midsole, a PRIMEWEAVE upper, and a LIGHTTRAXION outsole. Adidas found a great balance of comfort and responsiveness in this everyday runner. Online shoppers can choose from nine men's colorways and six women's colorways for $200 on adidas.com.

8. New Balance Ellipse

The New Balance Ellipse. | New Balance

The New Balance Ellipse dropped in spring with the idea that it's so comfortable you forget how long you have been running. That's not an exaggeration, as the soft Fresh Foam X midsole offers a springy ridge that still hasn't worn out on me. Online shoppers can choose from over seven men's colorways and nine women's colorways for $145 at newbalance.com.

7. PUMA MagMax NITRO 2

The PUMA MagMax NITRO 2. | PUMA

The PUMA MagMax NITRO 2 arrived in late 2025. It is packed with the highest stack of NITROFOAM cushioning the brand has ever put in a running shoe. The ultra-plush ride that keeps you energized mile after mile. Online shoppers can choose from dozens of colorways for $180 on puma.com.

6. New Balance 1080v15

The New Balance 1080v15. | New Balance

The New Balance 1080v15 made its official debut in January. It features a brand-new midsole technology, called Infinion. This daily runner is designed for long-lasting performance with enhanced cushioning and energy return. Online shoppers can choose a dozen men's and women's colorways for $170 on newbalance.com.

5. Brooks Glycerin Max 2

The Brooks Glycerin Max 2. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Glycerin Max 2 arrived in late 2025, offering plush cushioning and maximum support. The combination of Nitrogen-infused DNA foam and Glideroll Rocker technology creates a smooth ride for runners. Online shoppers can choose from a handful of men's and women's colorways for $200 on brooksrunning.com.

4. PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3. | PUMA

The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 actually dropped more than a year ago, but it kept selling out, so it took me a while to get my hands on a pair. Make no mistake, this is a high-performing raceday shoe. If you are ready to roll, it will match your energy. Not only is it lighter than its predecessor, but it features NITROFOAM ELITE and an extended carbon PWRPLATE. Online shoppers can choose from a handful of men's and women's colorways for $300 on puma.com.

3. PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4. | PUMA

The PUMA Deviate NITRO Elite 4 grabbed our attention earlier this year. It's another PUMA raceday shoe, but at a slightly more affordable price. It contains upgraded NITROFOAM ELITE and reengineered PWRPLATE. Online shoppers can choose from several exciting colorways for $250 on puma.com.

2. adidas Adios Pro 4

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4. | adidas

As a longtime fan of the line, the adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 does not disappoint. Its carbon-infused ENERGYRODS 2.0 and double-layered ultralight LIGHTSTRIKE PRO deliver a fast pace on long runs. It's a raceday shoe that I like to use in various running workouts. Currently, the shoes are available in eight men's and six women's colorways for $255 on adidas.com.

1. Saucony Endorphin Elite 3

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3. | Saucony

The Saucony Endorphin Elite 3 launched in limited numbers earlier this spring and exceeded all my expectations. The 40mm stack of incrediRUN foam is soft, but not squishy. Meanwhile, I didn't even realize the shoe had a carbon fiber plate quietly generating propulsion underfoot. This has been my go-to running shoe of 2026 (so far). Online shoppers can choose from four colorways for $290 on saucony.com.