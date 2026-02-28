Adidas Golf and Maurice Allen Honor Black History Month

Whether he is shattering world records or redefining what it means to be a modern athlete, Maurice Allen is a force to be reckoned with. Known across the globe with power in World Long Drive, the four-time champion and community advocate's story personifies relentless hustle and a commitment to community that is only equaled by his 400-yard bombs.

As an adidas athlete, Allen is a creative collaborator on the brand's Golf Black History Month 2026 campaign. He helped to design a custom Adipower 26 Golf Shoe, which is inspired by his personal story, heritage, and vision for the future of the game.

Additionally, he partnered with Chicago State University's golf teams, a Predominantly Black Institution (PBI) that has historically had fewer resources and far less visibility than larger programs. Allen is living into her personal mission of using golf to seek greater representation for those on the outskirts of the sport. Kicks On SI spoke with Allen about his innovative collaboration with adidas.

What is your first golf memory?

My first golf memory is probably just me and my dad. I've never seen my dad do anything else but play golf. I don't know if the man's athletic enough to do anything else. My first golf memory is always gonna be him 100%.

Before you became known in the golf world, you were a star in several sports. Why were you so good at everything?

[Laughed] I was a high school five-sport athlete. I ran track, played football, volleyball, baseball, and soccer. Then I played football at the University of South Florida. Then I had some stints in professional sports, all across the board, football, baseball, and track and field. Even tried to be on the bobsled team, and then golf, yeah, it was wild. I was always good enough to be in the conversation, but never good enough to be the topic of conversation in all the sports I played.

I've seen some great athletes on different levels. Justin Gatlin was one of my really good friends. So I've been close enough to the greats to know that I wasn't that. But then I got into the sport of long drive, and it became my own world, and I became the topic of conversation in that field. So that's cool.

Did you know when you were working with your Pops about the possibilities of competing in long drive?

My mom stopped me from playing golf because she thought my dad and I were going to kill each other. She was like, "You two are arguing. It's going to ruin the relationship." So I actually didn't play at all in my senior year at Florida A&M. My friend bet me I was athletic enough to hit the golf ball, and kind of the rest is history.

When did you first connect with adidas?

When I was in high school, I designed something and sent it to them. I was interested in trying to be a part of the design team. I wore adidas when I first started in my career, and then it beautifully cycled back around to this current opportunity.

I always tell people, you go places where you're appreciated and not where you're tolerated. With the Adidas brand, it was definitely a family from Jump Street. From day one, it's been the most amazing experience, and continues to be the most amazing experience. It's the best thing that I've ever done in my golf career.

You sent samples of your designs to adidas as a student?

When I was in high school, it was our senior project. And so it was just something. It was my teacher who said to send in some designs. He was like, "Hey, you never know what this is going to do, but it'll give you the confidence to not be afraid to go try." And it was really cool. It definitely helped me out a lot in life.

How was it work on the Adipower 26 and bring it to the masses?

This colorway was something that was always in the conversation with me and the brand when we first started it. It may be the first shoe ever in the history of golf that actually celebrates and recognizes Black History Month.

It speaks volumes about the core values of adidas. It's not just about Black History Month. They do it clear across the board. And that part was really special, because it's something that was a pipe dream. But finding a brand and a group of people that were dedicated to making this happen is truly a blessing for me.

When Todd Stansbury and I came up with the design, I thought about the countless golfers, Charlie Sifford, Ted Rhodes, Jim Dent, and others who paved the way for me to do what I do professionally.

Lastly, can you explain your vison for Maurice Allen 360?

My brother always told me, when I first started long driving, that I was bigger than the sport of long drive. I didn't understand what that meant. He was like, "You're not just a long driver." So I based the initiative on four different pillars.

The first pillar was personal, second one was professional, the next one was community, and the other one was spiritual, which creates a complete circle and more of a well-rounded individual. I made sure I had community involvement and engagement. We offer scholarships, feed the homeless, and mentor kids at the Boys and Girls Club. I just want to make sure we impact every place we go.