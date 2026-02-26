Adidas Unveils Its First Truly Hybrid Fitness Shoe

This week, adidas kicked off a new era of performance footwear with the launch of the Adizero Dropset Elite – its first dual-purpose fitness racing shoe.

The brand-new design is built to deliver both running speed and controlled stability for functional movements, empowering athletes to excel at every station and stride. By doing this, it fuses the best of its speed-focused Adizero and functional strength-training Dropset range.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Elite. | adidas

Release Information

The Adizero Dropset Elite will become available for ambitious hybrid athletes in the US from Friday, May 15, for $275 in adult sizes via adidas.com.

The first colorway features a mix of Core Black, Cloud White, and Safety Orange. Athletes can expect more colorways to be released after the initial launch.

This launch comes as part of adidas' wider commitment to hybrid fitness events following the announcement of a long-term partnership with its official hybrid competition partner - ATHX. Following a successful run in the UK, the two will bring the "Ultimate Fitness Experience" to additional locations over the next few months.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Elite. | adidas

Performance Technology

The adidas Adizero Dropset Elite features Lightstrike Pro foam. As seen in the fast-focused Adizero range, the engine of the shoe is fine-tuned for an ultra-light feel and built to deliver energy return – engineered for those seeking next-level speed.

Optimized for hybrid racing, the energy rim sits around the perimeter of the shoe, designed to guide foot motion and deliver additional stability under the heel and rear foot.

The high-traction rubber outsole is designed specifically for hybrid racing with a thin layer of Continental rubber applied in a diamond pattern. This is strategically placed on the outsole to deliver a confident grip and controlled transitions on varied surfaces.

The shoe's geometry, featuring an elevated 12mm heel drop, is purpose-built to help promote a more biomechanically optimized body position, enabling athletes to move more efficiently.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Elite. | adidas

Design Details

The industry-defining footwear was born from intensive research and development at adidas' state-of-the-art Innovation Lab in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Central to its creation was a deep collaboration with leading athletes, including two-time HYROX world champion Tim Wenisch, along with elite competitors Graham Halliday, Ella Wilkinson, Fabian Eisenlauer, Jana Lebenstedt, and Jennifer Muir.

Months of invaluable racing insights directly informed every aspect of the shoe's design – including grip that performs on carpet, speed-optimization, and the stability required for demanding functional movements such as wall balls.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Elite. | adidas

