Sun Day Red Launches Pioneer Willow Golf Shoe

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2026 Masters? That remains uncertain at this time. What is undeniable is his rapidly growing impact in the golf apparel world. Sun Day Red has been well-received by golfers, and the popular brand just launched yet another new performance golf shoe.

This morning, Sun Day Red unveiled the Pioneer Willow. It is a premium spiked golf shoe built on a singular obsession: the connection between golfer and ground. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the new performance model.

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow. | Sun Day Red

Release Information

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow launched on Thursday, February 26. Online shoppers can buy the new golf shoes for $250 in adult sizes at sundayred.com and select golf retailers.

Golfers can choose from four iconic colorways: White Silver, Black Silver, White Light Blue, and White Spice. The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow is the latest installment of the brand's incredible footwear collection, but there is truly a shoe for everyone within the growing catalog.

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow. | Sun Day Red

Tech Specs

At the heart of Pioneer Willow is a clean Blucher construction built from premium materials and refined through meticulous sole geometry.

Every spike placement and pressure point has been engineered to deliver unconscious performance — where the golfer feels only confidence, never the shoe. Key tech specs include the following:

Plain Toe Blucher construction.

Premium Supple full-grain waterproof leather upper.

High Density Foam added in the collar, heel, and tongue for added comfort.

Midsole: Proprietary EVA with a 6mm heel-to-toe drop, providing a stable, supportive, and smooth ride during your golfing experience.

Outsole: High-Density TPU full ground contact plate with 9 cleat configuration, with included removable Pulsar Soft Spikes.

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow. | Sun Day Red

Why It Matters

Developed through Tiger Woods' 40 million steps of research and insight, Pioneer Willow represents the brand's commitment to purposeful design — where every detail serves the athlete, and nothing exists without reason.

"The Pioneer line has always been about clean construction and purposeful performance," said Charley Hudak, Senior Creative Director, Footwear.

"The Pioneer Willow continues that story. Same commitment to ground feel and precise fit, now expressed through a spiked platform and a silhouette built for the golfer who wants nothing in the way between them and the course."

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow. | Sun Day Red

Athletes can expect more heat from Woods and Sun Day Red throughout the year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the golf world and beyond.