Adidas & Harlem Free Fight Kick Down Economic Barriers for Kids

The adidas Community Lab aims to continue supporting entrepreneurs in realising their ideas and surpassing their aspirations. By providing resources, funding, and mentorship, adidas and the Impact Hub Network have empowered these social entrepreneurs to drive positive change in their communities.

Rich Rodriguez is a Bronx native and the Founder, Head Striking Coach, and Director of Operations at Harlem Free Fight Academy - a grassroots organization designed to empower youth through martial arts and mentorship.

With free classes and skills training offered weekly, students can build community and develop discipline by studying the foundations of boxing, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The Harlem Free Fight team consists of highly skilled coaches with expertise in both martial arts and youth development, ensuring that every student receives insightful training and holistic guidance, with equal investment, opportunity, and support to reach their full potential.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Rodriguez about his goals, partnership with adidas, and more.

How long has Harlem Free Fight worked with adidas?

Harlem Free Fight started working with adidas in late 2024 as a part of their most recent Community Lab cohort. It was such an incredible experience, it almost didn't feel real at times. I'm just a guy from the Bronx who tries his best to teach kids the values of martial arts. To be selected for such an amazing opportunity was a dream come true.

What has the adidas Community Lab been like as a supporter?

Adidas really knew what they were doing when they put this program together. The workshops were informative, the experiences were truly eye-opening and engaging, but most importantly, the community they built around us has been so inspiring.

While I've been a part of several cohorts and gotten a lot out of them, my peers in the adidas cohort are leaders in creating equity through sport. I'm honored to be able to call them all lifelong friends, and the network we've built together with adidas' support is something I know I'll continually rely on.

Do you see any similarities in the mission between Harlem Free Fight and the adidas Community Lab?

The way adidas invested in Harlem Free Fight and the other orgs within the Community Lab cohort shows just how mission-aligned they are. Their support could've simply consisted of a grant and a social media shoutout to fulfill some sort of loose obligation to the community at large. But the way they invested time and care into us shows that it runs much deeper than just surface-level support.

How exciting is it to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Harlem Free Fight Academy?

If you would've told me in 2020 that we would be here five years later, I would've had a healthy level of skepticism. While I didn't embark on this journey to fail, I never expected to be at this stage. Five years of coaching, five years of growth, five years of community service. It all feels surreal. I'm honored to be in the position I am today, still serving youth and community through Harlem Free Fight.

What has the growth of the organization looked like over the past five years?

When I started this, I knew it would have to evolve eventually. We began with outdoor classes in the park during quarantine, and we were able to have pop-up classes throughout the city after that. Now, we're operating out of a hosting gym five times a week, we're able to provide more consistent coaching to our students, and we've expanded our self-defense offerings as well. I'd be remiss if I didn't also reflect on my own growth as a leader for the org.

There was quite a bit of imposter syndrome for the first three years. I kept thinking, "Am I the right person to do this? Am I making the right decisions? What if I fail?" Those thoughts still come up, but I look back at how far we've come, and those fears disappear.

What are your goals for the next five years?

Under the guidance of Matt Gioia, our Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships, we're currently working on a capital campaign so we can finally build the Harlem Free Fight gym. This will allow us to hold classes seven days a week, offer our services to a wider range of students, and have in-house clinics and events to better serve our community.

I gotta give it up to Matt. He's done an incredible job growing the org and finding more opportunities for us to broaden our network of supporters and partners. We couldn't make the Harlem Free Fight gym a reality without him.

Do you think athletes notice adidas' presence in the community?

What adidas has done through the Community Lab isn't just about visibility; it's about meaningful investment. From the mentorship to the relationships they helped us build, everything felt intentional and deeply rooted in community. They showed up with a real desire to help us grow. adidas' support sends a powerful message that Harlem Free Fight is instrumental and that sport can be a vehicle for real change.

What is the best way for people to support Harlem Free Fight?

Best way to support is to come to our events or classes. We love when seasoned martial artists come to our classes, and we love to host guest instructors, but not everyone is a fighter, and that's ok! We really appreciate every social media follower, and of course there's a link to our website and fundraising campaign there. You can find us on Instagram @harlemfreefight.

