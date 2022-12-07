Nike & eBay Host Charity Auction for Bodecker Foundation

Skip to main content

Nike & eBay Celebrate Sandy Bodecker

Nike & eBay celebrate the legacy of Sandy Bodecker through a charity auction and a new skate shop.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As one of the first sneaker marketplaces to sell Nike SB Dunks, eBay has been the go-to destination for sneaker enthusiasts and skaters to discover the greatest selection of new, used, and highly covetable SB Dunks. With the silhouette’s 20th anniversary, the company is releasing the eBay Dunk in partnership with Nike and Bodecker Foundation.

“Twenty years ago, Sandy Bodecker set out to establish Nike’s place in the skateboarding world,” said eBay General Manager of Sneakers Garry Thaniel. "The Nike SB Dunk changed the game for sneakerheads, and while eBay has always been the place for hard-to-find Nike SB Dunk shoes from any era, it’s incredible that this one-storied style is making a comeback.”

View of Nike Dunk shoe box.

A detailed look at the special shoe box.

To celebrate the legacy of sneaker legend Sandy Bodecker, eBay is auctioning off ten collectors’ edition tribute pairs of the original Charity Dunk along with the new eBay Dunk – each capsule packaged in a first-of-its-kind skateable shoe box. 

All proceeds will support the Bodecker Foundation in honor of Sandy Bodecker – the sole owner of the original Charity Dunk. The auction goes live on December 7 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time at eBay.com/sbdunk.

To celebrate the launch of the 2022 Nike SB eBay Dunk, the two brands will open the Skate ‘Em Out Store in Portland, Oregon. Customers (over 18+ or else with a parent/guardian) will have to skate in their new kicks to get the deal. The store will be open December 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

General view of 14 pairs of Nike Dunk shoes.

The Skate 'Em Out Store menu.

Demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the skate and sneaker communities, the store gives enthusiasts access to coveted Nike SB Dunk shoes – like the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Grateful Dead “Opti Yellow,” Nike SB Dunk High “De La Soul” and Nike SB Dunk Low “Sour Apple” – at the original 2002 MSRP of $65 a pair. To get this price, shoppers just have to lace up their Nike SB Dunk shoes and skate out of the store.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To keep up with all 20 years of SB Dunks on eBay happenings, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and TikTok. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Ten Best Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts

Top Ten Running Shoes for Holiday Season

Best Air Jordan Golf Shoes Out Now

View of multi-colored Nike Dunk shoes.
Off Court

Nike & eBay Host Charity Auction for Bodecker Foundation

By Pat Benson
A detailed view of black and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of blue and white Nike KD shoes.
News

Nike Slashes Prices on Popular Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson
View of six New Balance basketball shoes in different colors.
News

New Balance Drops Team Colorways of Popular Basketball Shoe

By Pat Benson
View of purple and gold Nike shoes.
News

Five Best Shoes Worn in the NBA Last Night

By Pat Benson
Jalen Hurts prepares to throw a pass.
News

Jalen Hurts Pays Tribute to Philadelphia 76ers Legends

By Pat Benson
Keenan Allen smiles before a game.
News

Keenan Allen Honors Dennis Rodman with Pregame Outfit

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving sighs after a foul call.
News

Nike Officially Cuts Ties with Kyrie Irving

By Pat Benson