Nike & eBay Host Charity Auction for Bodecker Foundation

As one of the first sneaker marketplaces to sell Nike SB Dunks, eBay has been the go-to destination for sneaker enthusiasts and skaters to discover the greatest selection of new, used, and highly covetable SB Dunks. With the silhouette’s 20th anniversary, the company is releasing the eBay Dunk in partnership with Nike and Bodecker Foundation.

“Twenty years ago, Sandy Bodecker set out to establish Nike’s place in the skateboarding world,” said eBay General Manager of Sneakers Garry Thaniel. "The Nike SB Dunk changed the game for sneakerheads, and while eBay has always been the place for hard-to-find Nike SB Dunk shoes from any era, it’s incredible that this one-storied style is making a comeback.”

A detailed look at the special shoe box. eBay

To celebrate the legacy of sneaker legend Sandy Bodecker, eBay is auctioning off ten collectors’ edition tribute pairs of the original Charity Dunk along with the new eBay Dunk – each capsule packaged in a first-of-its-kind skateable shoe box.

All proceeds will support the Bodecker Foundation in honor of Sandy Bodecker – the sole owner of the original Charity Dunk. The auction goes live on December 7 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time at eBay.com/sbdunk.

To celebrate the launch of the 2022 Nike SB eBay Dunk, the two brands will open the Skate ‘Em Out Store in Portland, Oregon. Customers (over 18+ or else with a parent/guardian) will have to skate in their new kicks to get the deal. The store will be open December 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Skate 'Em Out Store menu. eBay

Demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the skate and sneaker communities, the store gives enthusiasts access to coveted Nike SB Dunk shoes – like the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Grateful Dead “Opti Yellow,” Nike SB Dunk High “De La Soul” and Nike SB Dunk Low “Sour Apple” – at the original 2002 MSRP of $65 a pair. To get this price, shoppers just have to lace up their Nike SB Dunk shoes and skate out of the store.

To keep up with all 20 years of SB Dunks on eBay happenings, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and TikTok.

