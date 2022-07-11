Russell Wilson Wears New Pair of Nike Kobe 6 Shoes

Skip to main content
Russell Wilson Wears Nike Kobe 6 in Instagram Video

Wilson maintains the Mamba Mentality.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a family man. So it should be no surprise whenever he posts photos and videos from family events. Additionally, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are very close to Vanessa Bryant and her daughters. So that is why it is so sweet to see Wilson wearing a pair of Kobe's when hanging out with his family.

As you can see in the Instagram video above, Wilson is playing in a pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protros in the 'All-Star' colorway. The original version of the shoe was released in 2011 and was re-released in an updated version ten years later.

The shoes Wilson is wearing dropped on March 15, 2021, for $180. Of course, the kicks immediately sold out. Now fans are stuck paying anywhere from $350 to $850 on the resale markets.

The 33-year-old quarterback is preparing for a new season with a new team. Wilson will face challenges, but his work ethic, mindset, and commitment to family remain steadfast. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Russell Wilson wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star'
