Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Nike Kobe 5

Sabrina Ionescu Wears Nike Kobe 5 'Fade to Black'

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ionescu made her mentor proud.

Kobe Bryant recognized something special in Sabrina Ionescu when she was still playing for the Oregon Ducks. The two became close friends before his untimely passing on January 26, 2020. Ionescu even spoke at Kobe and Gianna's public memorial at the Staples Center the following month.

Since that time, Ionescu has continued to make her mentor proud. Just last night, the New York Liberty guard made history. She became the first woman in WNBA history to score a 30-point triple-double. Naturally, Ionescu had on a rare pair of Nike Kobe 5s.

The dark grey colorway is part of the 'Fade to Black' collection. Leading up to Bryant's retirement in 2016, Nike re-released his entire signature sneaker line. The shoes gradually went from white to an almost entirely black Kobe 11. Yes, the pair that Bryant scored 60 points in during his final game. Of course, since the Kobe 5 was roughly in the middle of Bryant's time with Nike, it was grey. 

It's clear that the Kobe 5 is Ionescu's favorite model from the Kobe line. She has worn a plethora of different colorways. However, most have been updated versions of the shoe known as the Kobe 5 Protro (performance + retro). The pair Ionescu made history in is actually from 2016.

Nike Kobe 5 'Fade to Black'

Bryant clearly had an eye for talent when he befriended Ionescu. The 24-year-old baller is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in what is actually her second season. Ionescu missed all but three games of her rookie season due to injury. It's safe to say she is back. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

New York Liberty

