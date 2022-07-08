Jaden Ivey Wears Nike Kobe 6 'Mambacita' in NBA Debut

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey went off in his Summer League debut. Ivey scored 20 points, dished 6 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds. Even better, the 20-year-old did it in style. Ivey wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' colorway.

As you can see in the images, the black/white colorway pays homage to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. However, this specific shoe was once at the center of the falling out between Nike and the Bryant estate.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16'. Nike

Following the horrible events of January 26, 2020, Nike moved forward with the release of the performance-retro version (Protro for short) of the Nike Kobe 6. It was the last model to be released before Nike's contract with Bryant's estate expired.

Unfortunately, insult was added to injury when the 'Mambacita' colorway began popping up for sale on sneaker websites after the contract had run its course. Vanessa Bryant immediately called out Nike on Instagram, “Nike has not sent any of these pairs to me and my girls. I do not know how someone else has their hands on these shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi, and we don’t. I hope these shoes do not get sold.”

The damage seemed irreparable at first. Luckily for fans, the two parties agreed to a new contract in March 2022. The 'Mambacita' colorway was renamed the 'Mambacita Sweet 16' and solid in limited quantities on April 29, 2022. It's no surprise the rare shoes sold out immediately, and now resale for upwards of $1,000 online.

According to the company, the colorway honors Gigi Bryant. The colorway symbolizes Gigi Bryant’s impact on basketball and her goal to build a better, more inclusive future for the game. Profits from the shoe will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

It's not easy to get sneakerheads to agree on anything. But everyone is happy that Nike and the Bryant estate are partners once again. Kobe and Gianna's impact on the world is too great to quantify. But sometimes a simple act like wearing basketball shoes can help fans express their emotions. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

