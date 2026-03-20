Skechers Unveils Matt Fitzpatrick's Golf Shoes for the Masters

The 2026 Masters at Augusta National is less than a month away, and Skechers is already teeing off its collection of gear for the prestigious event. Earlier this week, the brand unveiled player-edition colorways for the Skechers Blade Tour SI and Skechers Prestige SL.

Crafted to honor one of golf's most storied weeks, these golf shoes feature the distinctive colors that capture the spirit and tradition of the tournament. Both silhouettes feature a clean, all-white upper paired with a green and yellow outsole, a subtle yet unmistakable nod to the tournament's legendary color palette.

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Skechers' Masters Player-Editions

Matt Fitzpatrick's Skechers golf shoes. | Skechers

Built for elite performance and championship moments, the Skechers Blade Tour SI special edition will be worn by Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Greyserman on golf's biggest stage during Masters week.

Whether you're competing on tour or teeing it up at your local course, these limited-edition styles deliver a championship-inspired look rooted in tradition. Experience peak performance with premium golf technology in this limited-edition colorway.

Inspired by History

The Skechers Blade Tour SI golf shoes. | Skechers

This exclusive design sports rich green tones that create a strong visual connection to the iconic fairways on Augusta National. Subtle yellow accents add energy and warmth, nodding to the championship moments that define excellence. Lastly, azalea-inspired detailing appears through soft, tonal outlines on the sockliner, honoring the course's legendary blooms.

The Skechers Blade Tour SI ($165) and Skechers Prestige SL ($150) are available now online at skechers.com and at select specialty golf stores in the U.S. and in Europe.

Matt Fitzpatrick on the Design

The Skechers Prestige SL golf shoe. | Skechers

"I love opening the box to see how the shoes have come out after we've spoken to the team on how things are, and I think it's been a really, really nice addition to have during tournaments where I can unbox the shoes and know that I'm playing the Masters," said Fitzpatrick.

"It's something that I love being able to be part of and have an involvement, as well as wearing them during the big occasions."

Matt Fitzpatrick's Choice

Matt Fitzpatrick for Skechers. | Skechers

Fitzpatrick shared additional insight into why he picked the shoes, "Why I chose the Blade Tour SI was just the look of the shoe. I really feel like it combines that athletic shoe look as well as a traditional golf shoe, which for me gives me that stability and comfort.

It’s been great to obviously test it over this last period or so of weeks, getting used to it, how it’s performing, how it feels and any changes that I might need to make for the rest of the season."

Golfers and fans can expect more heat from Skechers as the Masters approaches. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the golf world and beyond.