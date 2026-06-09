Sun Day Red Drops Limited-Edition Summer Championship Collection

Sun Day Red today released its 2026 Summer Championship Collection and is available now at sundayred.com. A Vessel accessories capsule launches separately on June 11. The red, white, and blue collection is built for the U.S. Open.

The collection's palette includes deep reds, navy, and white. It draws inspiration from the setting of championship golf on the East Coast in summer: open sky, native grasses, and conditions that shift without warning.

Red, White, and Blue

Sun Day Red's Summer Championship Collection. | Sun Day Red

The Cardinal Polo ($145) is the hero piece of the collection. It became one of the most storied polos in amateur golf history after a young Tiger Woods made history during his dominant collegiate career. It has been reissued and reconstructed in a two-piece body with front and back stripe combinations. Available in the original and alternate colorways.

Alongside it, the Yachty Yachty Polo ($125) draws from the northeast island community surrounding the tournament. It features a nautical print that weaves seven distinct regional elements into Sun Day Red's soft Icon polo fabric.

Shopping Information

Sun Day Red's Summer Championship Collection. | Sun Day Red

The men's and women's apparel, footwear, and non-Vessel accessories will be available starting today, June 9, at sundayred.com and select premium green grass and golf retail partners. The Summer Championship Vessel Collection will be available at sundayred.com on June 11.

The Vessel capsule includes the Sun Day Red x Vessel Player V 6 Way Stand Bag ($530), Boston Bag ($375), Shoe Bag ($150), and Travel Organizer ($135). Americana-themed headcovers complete the collection: Stars N Stripes driver ($90) and fairway ($90), USA Blade Headcover ($80), and Americana Knit Pom fairway ($70).

Men's and Women's Options

Sun Day Red's Summer Championship Collection. | Sun Day Red

Sean Quinlivan, Head Golf Professional at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club and a founding member of the Sun Day Red Advisory Board, was among the first to see the collection. "Nothing out here stays the same for long. The air. The ground. The plan you brought with you," said Quinlivan.

"That's the test. When I first saw Sun Day Red's Summer Championship Collection, I recognized that same sensibility. Deep blues and rich reds feel at home against rolling fairways, native grasses, and the wide Long Island sky. But it's more than the palette. These pieces are built for the demands of the game at its highest level: shifting temperatures, constant movement, and the clarity to stay focused when it matters most."

Shifting Weather Conditions

Sun Day Red's Summer Championship Collection. | Sun Day Red

Two silhouettes headline the footwear category of the collection: Presidio LE ($215) and Osprey LE ($185). Both continue the patriotic theme with a Red/White/Blue colorway. The Presidio is Sun Day Red's spikeless on-course shoe. The Osprey is the on and off-course option — a cleaner lifestyle silhouette built to carry from the clubhouse to wherever the day goes.

"Out here, a Long Island summer doesn't slow down between your tee time and sundown," Quinlivan explained. "You finish your round, find yourself wandering Southampton by afternoon, and somehow land a table at The Montauket just as the light goes golden over the water. Osprey just goes with you."

Footwear Options

Sun Day Red's Summer Championship Collection. | Sun Day Red

"Championship week is a different environment," Caje Moye, Senior Creative Director, Sun Day Red. "The rough is up, the greens are firm, and everything is harder. We wanted this collection to be built for that — not just aesthetically, but in how it actually performs on the body over four days of competition."

Sun Day Red's Summer Championship Collection. | Sun Day Red

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