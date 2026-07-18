The 10 Best Back-to-School Shoes of 2026

There is no story I enjoy writing more each year than our back-to-school shoe shopping guide. I'm a son of two public school teachers, so I take the honor of helping students (and teachers) find their shoes for the new school year very seriously. Actually, it's more than a privilege; it's a duty.

Starting the new academic calendar on the right foot is integral. You must balance style, comfort, and versatility in one pair of kicks that might have to last you all year. As someone who studies trends and tests footwear on a daily basis, I wouldn't put you in anything I (or my son) wouldn't wear. Below are the top ten back-to-school shoes of 2026.

10. Nike Sabrina 3

The Nike Sabrina 3. | Nike

WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu's signature basketball shoes have not only transcended the women's game but the sport entirely. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike Sabrina 3 at a discount. Prices in full-family sizing range from $61-$135 at Nike.com.

9. adidas Anthony Edwards 2

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | adidas

NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards' second signature basketball shoe combines performance and style. Online shoppers can choose from several exciting colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 in full-family sizing ($80-$130) at adidas.com.

8. Air Jordan 1 Low

The Air Jordan 1 Low. | Nike

Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker took flight more than 40 years ago but remains a fan favorite. The Air Jordan 1 makes you feel like the GOAT. What you lack in comfort, you make up for in style and materials. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways in full-family sizing ($60-$120) at Nike.com.

7. New Balance 9060

The New Balance 9060. | New Balance

The New Balance 9060 has been one of the most popular casual shoes from the Boston-based brand for a few years. It combines Y2K-era running shoe aesthetics with modern design. Online shoppers can choose from several cool colorways in full-family sizing ($105-$160) at NewBalance.com.

6. New Balance Coco CG2

The New Balance Coco CG2. | New Balance

Coco Gauff's love of old-school basketball sneakers inspired her second signature tennis shoe. The New Balance Coco CG2 has been a hit, but fans can still find select styles online in adult ($80) and big kid ($160) sizing at NewBalance.com.

5. Air Jordan 4

The Air Jordan 4. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic basketball shoes of all time. It has transcended the court to become the go-to shoe for many sneakerheads. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for the whole family ($90-$220) at Nike.com.

4. adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0

The adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0. | adidas

The adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 takes inspiration from multiple categories to create a chunky, running-inspired silhouette unlike anything else on the market. Online shoppers can choose from several fun colorways for the entire family ($75-$150) at adidas.com.

3. Nike Kobe 9 Low

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro/ | Nike

Kobe Bryant's legendary signature sneaker line remains the gold standard among basketball players (and fans). While the retro hoop shoes often sell out, online shoppers can choose from multiple iconic colorways in adult ($153-$190) and big kid ($70-$122) sizing at Nike.com.

2. Nike P-6000

The Nike P-6000. | Nike

The Nike P-6000 is everywhere, and who can blame people? It's built like a retro runner with a comfortable setup and stylish design. Online shoppers can choose from dozens of colorways in full-family sizing ($51-$125) at Nike.com.

1. Nike Ja 3

The Nike Ja 3. | Nike

Ja Morant's third signature basketball shoe has taken the footwear industry by storm. The Nike Ja 3 has dropped in several exciting styles, including fun collaborations with Jurassic Park and Kool-Aid. Online shoppers can find the kicks in adult ($125) and big kid ($112) at FootLocker.com.

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