The Nike Kobe 11 Protro "Mamba Day" Restocked Online

Earlier this spring, Nike celebrated the 10th anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's unforgettable final NBA game. Bryant scored 60 points, and the Nike Kobe 11 dropped in two special-edition colorways marking the moment: "Fade to Black" and "Mamba Day."

Of course, both of the fan-favorite colorways sold out quickly. However, the Nike Kobe 11 EM Protro "Mamba Day" has quietly restocked online at one retailer. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro "Mamba Day" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 11 EM Protro "Mamba Day" colorway dropped on April 13, 2026. The basketball shoes are back in stock for $220 in adult sizes at FootLocker.com.

There is no doubt that this restock will not last long. However, fans who miss the restock can still find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the shoes have an average resale price of $200 on StockX, with many asking prices below that.

Colorway Details

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro "Mamba Day" colorway. | Nike

The "Mamba Day" colorway features a Black Engineered Mesh upper with Metallic Gold graphic designs. Important numbers and dates appear throughout the upper, highlighting Bryant's historic NBA career. Everything from the Kobe logo to the Nike Swooshes to the Achilles stitches pop off in Metallic Gold.

This is more than a recreation of a beloved colorway; Nike added design elements to signify a decade since Bryant's last game. The tongues and insoles highlight the 2026 release and tenth anniversary of the unforgettable 60-point game.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro "Mamba Day" colorway. | Nike

So far, the Nike Kobe 11 EM Protro has been released in only one colorway, but it offers modest improvements over the decade-old design. The new ReactX drop-in midsole replaces the Lunarlon foam and is combined with a heel Air Zoom unit.

Unlike other special releases, the Nike Kobe 11 EM Protro "Mamba Out" colorway comes in a standard box without any extra laces or accessories. Still, it is a great hoop shoe for athletes and fans.

Nike Kobe 11 History

The Nike Kobe 11 Protro "Mamba Day" colorway. | Nike

Bryant wore his 11th and final signature shoe throughout his last NBA season. He never played in the EM (Engineered Mesh) colorways, only the Elite (Flyknit) colorways. However, some of the best designs ended up on the EM version of the shoe.

This restock will not last long, so fans of the Black Mamba should act fast. In the meantime, we can look forward to seven upcoming Nike Kobe releases. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.