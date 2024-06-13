Wolverine and Rawlings Launch Limited-Edition "Grand Slam” Boot
Ahead of Father's Day, two legendary brands have come together to celebrate Dads and America’s pastime. 141-year-old boot brand Wolverine and 137-year-old Major League Baseball equipment manufacturer Rawlings have launched a limited-edition 1000 Mile Boot.
The Grand Slam Boot - available now for $425 - was created for the ultimate baseball fan and is made with the same premium Horween leather used in Rawlings’ baseball gloves and features a custom Rawlings wood bat layer in the heel of each boot.
The tongue is stitched with the same iconic Rawlings logo tag found on the brand’s iconic gloves. This is Wolverine’s fourth collaboration with Rawlings and offers baseball fans a unique and wearable ode to the game.
"Our latest collaboration with Wolverine is a true home run. Rawlings and Wolverine's mutual dedication to high-quality craftsmanship has made this partnership a natural fit," said Eric Reinsfelder, Vice President of Rawlings Brand and Sports Marketing.
Reinsfelder continued, "Over our four years of collaboration, we've crafted exceptional footwear, drawing inspiration from the rich American history that defines both of our brands."
Each boot was handcrafted in Arkansas, is individually numbered on the inside collar and includes two sets of laces, one black rawhide lace and white athletic cotton lace with red stitching to mirror a baseball design.
"Our fourth launch with our friends at Rawlings is undoubtedly our most special yet. What started as a wild idea was meticulously brought to life with the innovative thinking and production capabilities of our Wolverine team and Rawlings partners," said Lauren King, Sr. Director of Marketing at Wolverine. "We're honored to give passionate baseball fans the ability to bring a piece of the game with them every step they take."
In April, Wolverine celebrated the Michigan football team's Spring Game with a special-edition boot and apparel collection in partnership with the school's Champions Circle collective. To continue the momentum heading into the new season - and new era for Michigan football with Sherrone Moore taking over for Jim Harbaugh - Wolverine will launch a limited-edition commemorative Team #144 1000 Mile Boot, celebrating the National Championship-winning 2023-24 squad.
