Travis Kelce Rocks Air Jordans in Celebrity Home Run Derby
The start of the NFL preseason is still 52 days away (not that we are counting or anything), which means we are at the slowest point of the football calendar.
Luckily for football fans, we are going through the slowest stretch during the age of social media. We get to see more of our favorite athletes than ever before, and sometimes, that means watching them cross over between sports.
While we do not have to worry about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulling a Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders and playing baseball; it does not mean we can afford to groove in fastballs down the middle of the plate against him.
Kelce participated in Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku's celebrity home run contest. Not only did Kelce win in dramatic fashion, but he rocked a fire pair of Air Jordan cleats. Below is a look and breakdown of the easily affordable footwear.
Kelce wore a cleated version of the Air Jordan 1 in the "Cool Grey" colorway. While that style is currently unavailable online, fans can choose from other iconic colorways of the model for $150-$160 on the Nike website.
The performance model is engineered for speed, offering a new degree of agility and quickness. The wide stud placement helps athletes cut faster than ever before. Best of all, its durable design is backed by synthetic leather details in the upper that help resist abrasion.
Kelce is a Nike athlete who was known as one of the NFL's biggest sneakerheads long before he began dating Taylor Swift. However, the 3x NFL Super Bowl Champion certainly stepped up his footwear game over the last year.
With just over seven weeks until the start of the NFL preseason, we can almost smell football. Luckily, there will be no shortage of sports and sneaker highlights throughout this summer. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
