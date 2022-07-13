Over the course of 15 years, Tracy McGrady cultivated a fanbase that spanned from Middle America to East Asia and everywhere in between. The perennial All-Star proved that no one man could guard him. In an era of hand-checks, trash talk, and fist fights, McGrady rendered the world's best defenders useless.

McGrady's blend of speed and power made him a two-time NBA scoring champion. But his charisma and swagger made him a global icon. Millenials lined up in droves to purchase his Adidas T-Mac sneakers. After almost a decade since his last NBA game, he still garners the respect of current college and professional players.

None of this would have happened if not for a lot of help, hard work, and good fortune. Now at 43 years old, McGrady is returning the favor to a new generation of players. McGrady created the Ones Basketball League, which has barnstormed the biggest basketball markets in the country in search of the best one-on-one player.

McGrady invested nearly $10 million into his league and has partnered with Showtime Sports. Footage of the 2022 OBL tour will be turned into a Showtime documentary.

As the inaugural season nears its conclusion, the best players travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the championship tournament. The winner takes home $250,000 and bragging rights. McGrady took time out of his busy schedule to speak with FanNation Kicks about his league, life, and legacy.

What inspired you to start the OBL?

"A lot of inspiration behind this. I know there is a lot of untapped talent of players out there not in the NBA or stopped playing ball overseas. I just know there is an ocean of talent out there that have been told they are not good enough, doors have been shut; I just want to provide an opportunity for those types of guys.

Just based off my journey from going unknown to the No. 1 high school player in the country to drafted No. 9, having a successful NBA career, and where I am today - I know I didn't get here alone. I know someone gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dream and open those doors for me. So, I want to be that guy who that opens that door for those guys that deserve these opportunities, and we've got 22 guys looking to take advantage of that opportunity this weekend in Las Vegas."

What does game day look like for you as the owner of the OBL?

"We have two days. We start with 32 guys, and I'm walking around the basketball court at all times from 11 am to 4 pm. Trying to identify the top 8 guys for the second day, which is single elimination for $10K. We take the top 3 guys to Las Vegas. I am really looking forward to it. I love what we have created. I just love the competition."

What is your schedule on off-days?

"All the work is done during the week. Going to the studio, podcasts, interviews, communications with my team. There is a lot that goes into it, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. From where we started back in Houston to where we are today, I think we have exceeded expectations, and I am pleased with what we were able to do this season."

What are your thoughts on Ja Morant saying he would cook Michael Jordan one-on-one?

"I didn't expect anything else. Why would he say anything else? That kid didn't reach this level by believing someone is better than him. That is the right mindset to have. So I have no problem with him saying that. It's hypothetical; it never happened. But he didn't get here by lacking confidence."

How influential was Adidas executive Sonny Vaccaro in your life?

"Let's just say he was one of those guys who gave me the opportunity to get to where I'm standing at today. It's just because of that man right there. He and his wife, Pam, I love them dearly - constantly in contact with those two. That's like my mentor. Love, love him.

Just believing in me and giving me that opportunity to participate in ABCD when I was the last guy to enter that camp. Nobody knew who the hell I was until Sonny Vacarro gave me the opportunity, and it's because of him I was able to fulfill my dream."

How does it feel for your Adidas sneakers to remain popular after two decades?

"It feels great. I actually think we could be doing bigger and better things if I had the support behind me from my partners - Adidas. It's cool to go through your career, and you just don't know the impact you're going to have while you're in it. Once I stepped outside and retired from basketball, just to see the impact I left on the game, it's pretty cool, man.

I love seeing Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, and Jerami Grant rocking my shoes. I love that. I have some college guys reaching out to wear my shoes. Just yesterday, I got a message. I came back from the Adidas Circuit in South Carolina for my 10th-grade team, and someone had reached out to my director and was like, 'Yo, man. Will you ask T-Mac if we can wear his blue shoes out in Las Vegas for the tournament?' For me, it's just cool because you really don't know the impact you have on people. When you come across them, it's all love."

NBA Players Wearing Adidas T-Mac's

How hands-on were you with the design of the T-Mac Line?

"These shoe creators are just different. They want to know your favorite car or favorite vacation place. And I'm like, 'How the hell are you going to tie all this into a shoe?' I just don't have that kind of creativity. I relied on my creative team to just bring me ideas, and I select which one I want to pick. Some stuff I had very little input on. But creativity in a shoe isn't my thing. I trusted my team."

What is your favorite sneaker from the T-Mac Line?

"My favorite is actually the pair they never released before - the T-Mac 3.5. They are the most comfortable, the look of it; I love everything about it."

Did Kobe Bryant play a part in the lifetime deal you signed with Adidas in 2002?

"Did he ever help? Absolutely. Kobe was about to sign a $200 million deal with Adidas. He, unfortunately, well, fortunately, he didn't like the company. So he left. I was next up; I signed that lifetime deal.

I thank Kobe always when I talk about this. I thank my guy. Without him, my deal wouldn't have been that big. I understand that he was that dude. I lucked up and got put into that position to carry the brand. I don't think I did such a bad job of doing that."

What sneakers do you wear off the court?

"I probably have 80-100 pairs of Yeezy, bro. My closet is Yeezy'd out. It's either Yeezy's or it's the BOOST."

