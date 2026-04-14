The 10 Most-Worn Shoes of the 2025-26 NBA Season

The 2025-26 NBA regular season is in the books, and it was an incredible campaign for sneakers. Before looking ahead to the postseason, one of our favorite traditions is looking at the footwear statistics from the regular season.

As always, Kix Stats takes on the herculean task of calculating the total number of minutes each basketball shoe was worn on the court throughout the year. Below are the ten most-worn basketball shoes from the regular season based on total minutes.

10. Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Sacramento Kings shooting guard DeMar DeRozan wears the Nike Kobe 8 Protro. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Impressively, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro made the list with 11,669 minutes. Nike has only released one colorway of Kobe Bryant's updated eight signature shoe in each of the past two years. Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 8 Protro on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

9. Air Jordan 40

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram wears the Air Jordan 40. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line is in good hands thanks to a strong roster of Jordan Brand athletes. NBA players wore the Air Jordan 40 for a total of 13,961 minutes this season. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the model for $205 in adult sizes at jordan.com and at select retailers.

8. Nike Book 1

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 1. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker debuted his second signature sneaker earlier this season, but NBA players still wore the Nike Book 1 for a total of 15,266 minutes. Online shoppers can shop Booker's signature collection at nike.com and at select retailers.

7. Nike Ja 3

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 3. | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant missed a lot of time this season, but the Nike Ja 3 still made a lot of noise in the sneaker world. NBA players wore the Nike Ja 3 for a total of 19,246 minutes. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways in adult and kid sizing ($112-$145) of the shoe at nike.com and at select retailers.

6. Nike G.T. Cut 3

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham wears the Nike G.T. Cut 3. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Nike introduced the G.T. Cut 4 this season, but NBA players still wore the G.T. Cut 3 for a total of 19,579 minutes. Most notably, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham loves the silhouette. Online shoppers can find the shoes at a discount at Dick's Sporting Goods.

5. Nike KD18

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD18. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant debuted his 19th signature sneaker last month, but the Nike KD18 was worn on the court for a total of 21,833 minutes this NBA season. Athletes and fans can choose from multiple colorways of Durant's shoe at nike.com and at select retailers.

4. Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's fourth signature shoe might be overshadowed by its two successors, but the Nike Kobe 4 Protro still logged a total of 23,902 minutes this NBA season. Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 4 Protro on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

3. Nike Sabrina 3

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson wears the Nike Sabrina 3. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu continues to transcend women's hoops and the sport entirely. NBA players wore the Nike Sabrina 3 for a total of 26,125 minutes this season. Ionescu's fourth signature sneaker is on the way, so online shoppers can choose from several discounted colorways of the Nike Sabrina 3 at nike.com and at select retailers.

2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The top two shoes on this list come as no surprise to sneakerheads or NBA fans. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro came in second with a total of 26,804 minutes. Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 5 Protro on StockX and GOAT.

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro remains the gold standard of basketball shoes. NBA players wore the iconic sneakers for a total of 71,312 minutes. Online shoppers can find the Nike Kobe 6 Protro on StockX and GOAT.

Main Findings and Takeaways

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It is no surprise that Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line continues to dominate the NBA, with the Nike Kobe 6 Protro remaining the most-worn shoe for yet another season. Secondly, the Nike Sabrina line continues to be a go-to shoe for men and women hoopers.

Lastly, it has to be disheartening for adidas to slip off the list entirely. The German brand has many fewer NBA players signed than Nike, but it could also speak to the caliber of those players or their not uniting behind a single shoe.