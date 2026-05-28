Ja Morant Previews Final Nike Ja 3 Colorways

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant battled injuries and trade rumors throughout the NBA season, but even that could not slow down his run in the sneaker industry. Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 in the 2025 Western Conference Playoffs, took the shoe on his first World tour, and never let up.

Much to our chagrin, the Nike Ja 3 is nearing the end of its production cycle. Morant confirmed it by previewing the final five colorways scheduled for release (remember, he is determined to beat leakers at their own game). Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Ja 3 "Team Bank" colorways.

Nike Ja 3 "Team Bank" Colorways

The Nike Ja 3 "Team Bank" colorways. | @jamorant

Morant shared a picture of the Nike Ja 3 "Team Bank" colorways on his Instagram with the message, "The last of the 3s. Team Bank dropping soon." The colorways included orange, green, grey, red, and blue. Team Bank colorways are designed for teams and schools to order and easily match their uniforms.

Morant did not share an official release date or pricing. However, the Nike Ja 3 "Team Bank" colorways are likely to drop this summer at a retail price of $125 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Nike Ja 3 Shopping Information

The Kool-Aid x Nike Ja 3. | @jamorant

The Nike Ja 3 has dropped in over a dozen colorways. Currently, online shoppers can choose from eight styles plus a customizable option at Nike. Plus, there are nine colorways available at Foot Locker.

Due to the shoe's popularity, it is unlikely to go on sale anytime soon. However, savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Nike Ja 3 Highlights

The Jurassic Park x Nike Ja 3 collection. | Nike

Nike recognized the hit it had with Morant's third signature basketball shoe. In order to capitalize on the excitement, the brand teamed up with Jurassic Park and Kool-Aid on exciting collaborations.

The hype extended beyond retailers and onto basketball courts. The Nike Ja 3 took over March Madness, and before that, we ranked it as the best basketball shoe of 2025.

Nike Ja 4 Release Information

Ja Morant unveiled the Nike Ja 4 with a message on Instagram. | @jamorant

In April, Morant officially unveiled the Nike Ja 4. The silhouette is a natural evolution for the line, sporting an even sleeker aesthetic. Best of all, we got a look at five bold colorways scheduled to hit shelves in the fall.

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