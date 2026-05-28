Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk" Drops June 2

The 2026 WNBA season is underway, and the Indiana Fever have already raced out to a hot start. Fever guard Caitlin Clark continues to dazzle fans with her highlight plays and unbeatable sneaker rotation. Just a few games into the new campaign, and Clark has already worn multiple player-exclusive colorways of her Nike Kobe basketball shoes.

Back in March, Clark teased her upcoming Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce" colorway. Then, she debuted it on court against the Los Angeles Sparks. Now, after months of anticipation, the sneakers hit shelves in just a few days.

Shopping Information

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce" colorway. | Nike

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 2. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker.

Like every single one of Clark's Nike Kobe collaborations, these hoop shoes will sell out within minutes. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the model has an average resale price of $389 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce" colorway. | Nike

Just as Clark likes to play games with her opponents on the court, her competitive spirit carries over to board games off the floor. This colorway takes inspiration from the board game Scrabble. The silhouette sports a Coconut Milk upper with a cool splash of Bright Spruce.

Meanwhile, the anle collar sports a shade of Midnight Spruce. The Kobe sheath logo pops off the tongues in University Red and White. Clark's signature logo doesn't appear on the shoe, but is unmistakably her colorway.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro Tech Specs

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce" colorway. | Nike

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant debuted his fifth signature Nike basketball shoe on Christmas Day 2009. He went on to lead the Lakers to their second consecutive NBA Championship in the Nike Kobe 5. A decade after that legendary run, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro (performance + retro) launched with most performance technology upgrades.

Tech specs include a synthetic leather upper with early versions of Nike Flywire adding reinforcement. Underfoot, a flexible Air Zoom unit offers bounce on the court. Most notably, the traction pattern on the rubber outsole is scaled down for better court feel.

Caitlin Clark x Kobe Bryant

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce" colorway. | Nike

Dating back to her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has worn the Nike Kobe 5 Protro more than any other hoop shoe. Not only has she had the rare honor of multiple player-exclusive designs, but three colorways have hit shelves.

So far, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro has dropped in the "Fever" and "Rookie of the Year" colorways. Additionally, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Light Armory Blue" enjoyed a limited-edition release as well.

Caitlin Clark x Nike

Caitlin Clark wears her Nike Kobe 5 Protro colorway. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While we can never get enough of Clark's Nike Kobe shoes, athletes and fans are eager to see her first signature shoe. The unreleased model has been kept super secret, but some details about the Nike Caitlin 1 have been reported ahead of its summer launch.

The WNBA season is hitting its stride, so fans can expect more moves from Clark and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.