Darius Acuff Jr. Gets His First Reebok Shoe in NBA Debut

The Sacramento Kings tip off their season tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, it's already been a busy week for Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. Reebok unveiled the rookie's signature logo and shock-dropped his player-exclusive colorway of the brand's flagship basketball shoe.

Acuff will begin his NBA career in the Reebok Engine A. Inspired by his confidence and craft on the court, the silhouette sports an eye-catching neon cherry red upper with Acuff's signature logo popping off the tongue in black.

Acuff's Reebok History

The Reebok Engine A x Darius Acuff Jr. | Reebok

"The Engine A was the shoe that brought me to the brand," Acuff said in a press release. "The first time I wore these I knew where I wanted to be, so it makes sense to start my pro journey with a PE of what started it all. Stay tuned for Acuff 1."

Acuff's reference to his upcoming first signature sneaker is a testament to how quickly he's ascended in the basketball and footwear world. From IMG Academy to Arkansas, Acuff established himself as one of the top prospects in the country. Now he takes the Engine A into the pros.

Reebok Engine A x Darius Acuff Jr.

The Reebok Engine A x Darius Acuff Jr. | Reebok

While hoopers and fans anxiously await Acuff's debut hoop shoe, his first player-exclusive colorway just hit shelves today.

The Reebok Engine A x Darius Acuff Jr. dropped at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 21. Online shoppers can buy the limited-edition shoes for $120 in adult sizes exclusively on Reebok.com.

Tech Specs

The Reebok Engine A x Darius Acuff Jr. | Reebok

Tech specs for the Reebok Engine A include an ERS SuperFloat Foam core for responsive energy and impact protection. ERS stands for Energy Return System, and the foam is infused with nitrogen. Thanks to cutouts in the outsole, you can see the compression and energy return. Meanwhile, a stability plate keeps the shoe steady when you cut and change direction.

The shoe's one-piece molded synthetic upper offers support in a lightweight and breathable package. A molded heel cap adds more support for the game's quickest players. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

Reebok's Resurgence

The Reebok Engine A x Darius Acuff Jr. | Reebok

The Engine A was Reebok's first performance basketball shoe since the early 2010s. WNBA All-Star Angel Reese introduced it on the court in 2024, and the design borrows from Reebok's Mobius line from the 1990s.

Reese has since gotten her own signature shoe, the Reebok Angel Reese 1. Acuff is on that same path, and this P.E. is his first step.

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