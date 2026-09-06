Predicting the Next 10 NBA Players to Get Signature Sneakers

The NBA and footwear industry are constantly evolving. However, we are rapidly approaching a generational shift in which Gen-Z superstars will completely overtake Millennials in the league and sneaker world.

We already know a few players have signature sneakers in development. Plus, we can always count on major Chinese companies and other upstart brands to surprise us with big moves. Exciting surprises aside, below are the next 10 NBA players most likely to launch a signature sneaker line next.

1. Victor Wembanyama (Nike)

Victor Wembanyama has a signature Nike sneaker deal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reached a new signature sneaker deal with Nike this offseason. Not only did we see Wembanyama's new logo, but we also know the Nike Wemby 1 is in development.

So far, Wembanyama has had multiple player-exclusive colorways with mixed results. However, the otherworldly talent has a global fanbase and limitless potential. It is safe to assume Wembanyama is at the top of Nike's priorities.

2. Jalen Williams (adidas)

Jalen Williams has a signature adidas shoe on the way. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams has quickly become a key player on the adidas roster. He has an incredible logo, player-exclusive Harden colorways, and multiple tours of China.

Last month, Williams confirmed his first signature sneaker is on the way (but didn't provide a date). Betting against Williams in the sneaker industry would be unwise.

3.Stephen Curry (Li-Ning)

Stephen Curry signed a massive sneaker deal with Li-Ning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an unexpected split with Under Armour, Stephen Curry enjoyed the best sneaker free agency seasons in NBA history. He capped off the wild year by signing a massive 10-year sneaker deal with Li-Ning.

It should not take long for Curry's first signature sneaker to get here. Also, he turns 39 years old this upcoming season. Please hurry, Li-Ning.

4. Cade Cunningham (Nike)

Cade Cunningham has a signature Nike shoe on the way. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham signed a six-year signature sneaker deal with Nike in November 2025. Since then, Cunningham's player-exclusive colorways have been a success.

Plus, he told us where he is in the development process (he's really excited). Cunningham's first signature shoe is expected to launch in 2027.

5. Darius Acuff Jr. (Reebok)

Darius Acuff Jr. has a signature Reebok sneaker deal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darius Acuff signed a sneaker deal with Reebok in March 2026, well before the Sacramento Kings selected him with the 7th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Reebok Basketball president Shaquille O'Neal has taken a Moneyball approach to signing overlooked talent, and it's worked. With Angel Reese in the WNBA and Acuff in the NBA (among other players), Reebok has a promising future.

6. Cooper Flagg (New Balance)

Cooper Flagg could be the future of New Balance basketball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg signed with New Balance before his one season with the Duke Blue Devils. Since entering the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks forward has debuted player-exclusive colorways and headlined multiple marketing campaigns.

New Balance just launched Tyrese Maxey's signature line, so Flagg might have to wait a little bit longer. But with Kawhi Leonard on the decline, making Flagg next in line.

7. Paolo Banchero (Jordan Brand)

Paolo Banchero is a key player on the Jordan Brand roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is doing all the right things for Jordan Brand. Trips to China, 50-point games, and talking up every new Air Jordan model. Even better, Banchero has his own logo and multiple player-exclusive colorways.

He seems like the ultimate team player, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson just lost his signature sneaker line with Jumpman. Banchero could bring even more magic to Jordan Brand.

8. V.J. Edgecombe (adidas)

V.J. Edgecombe recently signed with adidas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four of the Philadelphia 76ers' starting five players have signature sneaker deals with different brands. With V.J. Edgecombe coming off the bench, adidas will look to make headlines in the crowded market.

Edgecombe is still years away from a signature shoe, but he has his own logo and an impressive résumé for a 21-year-old. He officially signed with adidas in June 2025, before his NBA All-Rookie First Team season.

9. Josh Giddey (PUMA)

Josh Giddey has two player-exclusive PUMA colorways. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting his career with Nike, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey signed with PUMA in July 2025. PUMA has already launched two player-exclusive colorways for the 23-year-old.

The brand is building around LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton, but what about Scoot Henderson? There could be an opening for Giddey if he continues to improve.

10. Stephon Castle (Jordan Brand)

Stephon Castle signed with Jordan Brand in 2024. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle signed with Jordan Brand before his rookie season in October 2024. Less than two years later, he was the only Jumpman athlete in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Castle rocked player-exclusive colorways of the Jordan Tatum 4 and could be a pillar for the legendary brand's basketball division in the future.

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