Angel Reese Talks Extra-Sweet Reebok x Reese's Collaboration

WNBA All-Star Angel Reese transcended basketball and became a household name long ago. Reese is one of the most marketable athletes in sports, making her first signature sneaker with Reebok a slam dunk. But shoes don't sell out within minutes if the athlete doesn't have performance, style, and a loyal fanbase — Reese has all three.

Reese's fans (lovingly called the "REESE'S PIECES") have helped make the 24-year-old's work with iconic companies a delightful treat for everyone involved. Now, REESE'S, America's #1 Candy brand, has teamed up with Reebok to design a new colorway of Reese's ultra-popular signature shoe.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "REESE'S" colorway. | Reebok

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "REESE'S" features the candy's iconic orange, yellow, and brown palette. Reebok x REESE'S co-branding and a limited-edition orange shoebox make this a true collector's piece. Fans can buy the hoop shoes on October 20 at Reebok and at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

The sneaker release coincides with the launch of REESE'S PIECES with Chocolate Cookie (available now online at retailers nationwide). Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Reese about her collaboration, fanbase, and footwear.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "REESE'S" colorway. | Reebok

When did you first get the idea for this epic collaboration?

My fans call themselves the REESE'S PIECES, so the connection was already there. When the opportunity came up to bring that relationship to life with Reese's and Reebok through the Angel Reese 1, it just made sense. It feels like such a fun, full-circle moment.

What does it mean for two iconic brands to want to highlight you through a collaboration?

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "REESE'S" colorway. | Reebok

It's really special to have Reese's and Reebok bring so many parts of my world together. This collaboration celebrates basketball, fashion, self-expression, and, most importantly, my fans. I love that both of my brand partners gave me the opportunity to create something that feels personal and authentically me.

What is your favorite part of the shoe's colorway?

I love how the iconic REESE'S PIECES orange, yellow, and brown come together. The colors give the Angel Reese 1 a bold, playful look that feels true to my style. It's something I'd wear both on and off the court.

Angel Reese for Reebok and REESE'S. | Reebok

What message do you want to send to your loyal fanbase (the "REESE'S PIECES") with this shoe?

This shoe is really a celebration of my REESE'S PIECES. Their support has been part of my journey from the beginning, and I wanted to create something that represents our connection. I hope they wear it confidently, express their own style, and know that they're part of this full-circle moment with me.

When is your favorite time to eat REESE'S PIECES?

Anytime! Whether I'm looking for something sweet on the go, relaxing at home, or celebrating after a big moment, there's really never a bad time for REESE'S PIECES.

Angel Reese for Reebok and REESE'S. | Reebok

What athlete or celebrity do you want to see wear the Reebok Angel Reese 1 "REESE'S PIECES" colorway?

I'd love to see anyone who isn't afraid to be bold and express their own style wear it. Whether it's an athlete, artist, or fashion icon, I want to see people make the shoe their own and have fun with it.