Ja Morant Debuts the Nike Ja 3 'Scratch' on Grizzlies Opening Night
NBA Opening Night is here, and not many players will have more eyes on them than Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. The NBA All-Star is one of the most electric players in the league, and has an even more exciting signature sneaker line.
Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 last year in the Western Conference Playoffs and drove up hype for the model all summer. Nike dropped multiple colorways as Morant went on his first world tour with the brand, almost all of which sold out.
Nike Ja 3 'Scratch'
As expected, Morant brought his A-game for Opening Night. He debuted the upcoming Nike Ja 3 'Scratch' colorway. Each installment of Morant's signature line has featured the fierce Grizzlies-themed colorway, and all of them have been hits among hoopers and fans.
The silhouette sports a Turbo Green upper contrasted by Black scratch marks. The vertical Swoosh logo pops off in University Red with white outlining next to a graffiti-sprayed 'A' to spell out 'JA' on the side of the shoe.
Both shoes feature Ja branding and the word "Twelve" on the heels as a nod to Morant's jersey number. Lastly, the Black outsole has a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos.
Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam complemented by a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, plus padded collars that add extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.
Release Information
The Nike Ja 3 'Scratch' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 5. Online shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes and $117 in kid sizes at Nike and select retailers.
As fans eagerly await the 'Scratch' colorway, they can currently choose between the 'Showstopper, 'Sail,' and 'Spooky Season' colorways online at Nike.com. Best of all, dozens of colorways are slated to drop over the coming year.
There are a lot of great basketball shoes in the NBA right now, but few can generate more excitement than the Nike Ja 3. Morant may have found the only thing that can outshine his incredible game. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.