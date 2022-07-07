Devin Booker & Nike Agree to Contract Extension

What a week it has been for Devin Booker. On Friday, he agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension with the Phoenix Suns. Then this morning, he broke the news that he is one of the NBA 2K23 cover athletes. Now the media outlet Boardroom reports that Booker and Nike have agreed to a contract extension.

The perennial All-Star guard has been with Nike since he first entered the league in 2015. Over the past seven years, Booker has become synonymous with the Kobe line and continues to carry the torch of his late mentor.

According to Nike, Booker will remain with the company through 2029. Additionally, Booker and Nike will collaborate on creative lifestyle collaborations outside traditional basketball activations.

Devin Booker wears Nike Kobe 4 Protro. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No one can argue against the new contract extensions or video game covers. Booker averaged 26.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game during the 2021-22 season. The 25-year-old earned First Team All-NBA honors and finished fourth in league MVP voting.

While Nike plans to separate itself from Kyrie Irving, it's investing heavily in Booker. It was a disappointing end to the season for the Suns, but that is not dampening Booker's summer. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

