Kyrie Irving Wears Rare Nike Yeezy's at WNBA Game

Kyrie Irving Wears Nike Air Yeezy 2 at WNBA Game

The Nike Air Yeezy 2 is a classic.

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It was simpler times in 2012 when the Nike Air Yeezy 2 was first released. The shoe namesake, Kanye West, was in between Watch the Throne and Yeezus albums. Kyrie Irving had just won the NBA Rookie of the Year. Both eccentric yet undeniably talented stars have recently faced intense public scrutiny.

Perhaps that is one of the reasons why Irving wore a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2s at last night's Los Angeles Sparks game. The specific colorway is called 'Platinum' and was initially sold for $245 - now it goes for five figures on the resale market. There have been countless articles and podcasts dedicated to the hype of this vintage shoe.

After the Air Yeezy 2 dropped, West would eventually leave Nike for Adidas. Since then, the rapper has turned his sneaker line and fashion brand into a billion-dollar business. Now, Irving is on the splits with Nike. However, it's the swoosh breaking up with the All-Star player this time.

This is far from the first time Irving has worn the Air Yeezy 2. A quick google search will reveal he has worn every colorway of the model at various stages of his career. Nike even allowed the Kyrie 6 to be customized in 2019, which started a trend of fans creating Yeezy-inspired Kyrie 6s.

Whether or not you agree with Irving and West's politics and public persona is up to each individual. However, their talent is undeniable, and their humanity can never be taken for granted. Both superstars set themselves up for jokes, but their contributions to music and sport have been invaluable. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Nike Air Yeezy 2 'Platinum' colorway.

Nike Air Yeezy 2

Kyrie Irving wears Nike Air Yeezy 2 at Los Angeles Sparks game on July 7, 2022.
