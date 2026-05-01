The NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of April

May is here, but we must look back at an amazing month in kicks before we move forward. April marks the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs in the NBA. As always, there was no shortage of thrilling highlights and even better footwear last month.

Players dazzled fans with a healthy mix of new and retro shoes in the rarest of colorways. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout April 2026.

10. Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Ink"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wears the Converse SHAI 001. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Player: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shoe: Converse Shai 001 Premium "Ink" colorway.

Converse Shai 001 Premium "Ink" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Ink" for $150 in adult sizes on May 14 on the Nike SNKRS app.

9. Nike KD19 "Bright Ceramic"

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD19. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Player: Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant. Shoe: Nike KD19 "Bright Ceramic" colorway.

Nike KD19 "Bright Ceramic" colorway. Shopping Information: Durant's 19th signature sneaker doesn't launch until this summer. Online shoppers can find his signature collection at Nike.com.

8. adidas Harden Vol. 10 "TMC"

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden. Shoe: adidas Harden Vol 10. "TMC" colorway.

adidas Harden Vol 10. "TMC" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Harden's sneakers for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

7. Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Unapologetically Angel"

Juju Reese wears the Reebok Angel Reese 1. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Player: Washington Wizards Forward Julian Reese.

Washington Wizards Forward Julian Reese. Shoe: Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Unapologetically Angel" colorway.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Unapologetically Angel" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Angel Reese's sneakers in adult and kid sizes ($110-$140) at Reebok.com.

6. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Velocity Blue"

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 2. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Velocity Blue" colorway.

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Velocity Blue" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can shop Edwards' signature collection at adidas.com.

5. Air Jordan 40 "UCLA"

Jaime Jaquez Jr. wears the Air Jordan 40. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Player: Miami Heat forward Jaime Jacquez Jr.

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jacquez Jr. Shoe: Air Jordan 40 in the player-exclusive "UCLA" colorway.

Air Jordan 40 in the player-exclusive "UCLA" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from genreal-release colorways of the Air Jordan 40 for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

4. adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Northern Lights"

James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden. Shoe: adidas Harden Vol 10. "Northern Lights" colorway.

adidas Harden Vol 10. "Northern Lights" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Harden's sneakers at adidas and Foot Locker.

3. Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park - Metallic Silver"

Trendon Watford wears the Nike Ja 3. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Player: Philadelphia 76ers forward Trendon Watford.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Trendon Watford. Shoe: Nike Ja 3 in the unreleased "Jurassic Park - Metallic Silver" colorway.

Nike Ja 3 in the unreleased "Jurassic Park - Metallic Silver" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can shop Ja Morant's signature collection at Nike.com.

2. Nike Book 2 "Suns"

Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 2. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Shoe: Nike Book 2 in the player-exclusive "Suns" colorway.

Nike Book 2 in the player-exclusive "Suns" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from general-release colorways of Booker's signature sneakers at Nike.com.

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Kay Yow"

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Kay Yow | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Player: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Shoe: Nike 6 Protro in the unreleased "Kay Yow" colorway.

Nike 6 Protro in the unreleased "Kay Yow" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Kobe Bryant's signature collection at Nike.com.