The NBA's 10 Best Basketball Shoes of April
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May is here, but we must look back at an amazing month in kicks before we move forward. April marks the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs in the NBA. As always, there was no shortage of thrilling highlights and even better footwear last month.
Players dazzled fans with a healthy mix of new and retro shoes in the rarest of colorways. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn during NBA games throughout April 2026.
10. Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Ink"
- Player: Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
- Shoe: Converse Shai 001 Premium "Ink" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Converse SHAI 001 Premium "Ink" for $150 in adult sizes on May 14 on the Nike SNKRS app.
9. Nike KD19 "Bright Ceramic"
- Player: Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant.
- Shoe: Nike KD19 "Bright Ceramic" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Durant's 19th signature sneaker doesn't launch until this summer. Online shoppers can find his signature collection at Nike.com.
8. adidas Harden Vol. 10 "TMC"
- Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.
- Shoe: adidas Harden Vol 10. "TMC" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Harden's sneakers for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.
7. Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Unapologetically Angel"
- Player: Washington Wizards Forward Julian Reese.
- Shoe: Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Unapologetically Angel" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Angel Reese's sneakers in adult and kid sizes ($110-$140) at Reebok.com.
6. adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Velocity Blue"
- Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
- Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Velocity Blue" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can shop Edwards' signature collection at adidas.com.
5. Air Jordan 40 "UCLA"
- Player: Miami Heat forward Jaime Jacquez Jr.
- Shoe: Air Jordan 40 in the player-exclusive "UCLA" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from genreal-release colorways of the Air Jordan 40 for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.com.
4. adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Northern Lights"
- Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.
- Shoe: adidas Harden Vol 10. "Northern Lights" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Harden's sneakers at adidas and Foot Locker.
3. Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park - Metallic Silver"
- Player: Philadelphia 76ers forward Trendon Watford.
- Shoe: Nike Ja 3 in the unreleased "Jurassic Park - Metallic Silver" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can shop Ja Morant's signature collection at Nike.com.
2. Nike Book 2 "Suns"
- Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
- Shoe: Nike Book 2 in the player-exclusive "Suns" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from general-release colorways of Booker's signature sneakers at Nike.com.
1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Kay Yow"
- Player: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
- Shoe: Nike 6 Protro in the unreleased "Kay Yow" colorway.
- Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Kobe Bryant's signature collection at Nike.com.
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Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. As a leading voice in footwear journalism, he breaks news, spotlights important stories, and interviews the biggest names in sports. Previously, Pat has reported on the NBA and authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)." You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr