Jalen Williams' Adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Thunderbolt" Drops Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to repeat as NBA Champions, and they will need Jalen Williams to do it. Luckily, the Thunder and adidas can count on Williams. Adidas has made Williams a key pillar of the brand's basketball future and James Harden's signature line.

Williams has debuted multiple player-exclusive colorways from the adidas Harden line, with some even hitting shelves. Now, the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Thunderbolt" arrives just in time for the NBA Playoffs.

Shopping Information

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Thunderbolt" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 drops in the "Thunderbolt" colorway at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 1. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $160 in adult sizes exclusively at adidas.com.

So far, Williams' player-exclusive shoes have always sold out quickly (including after restocks). Shoppers who miss the initial drop will be able to find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Thunderbolt" colorway. | adidas

The "Thunderbolt" colorway is one of the most fun versions of Harden's tenth signature sneaker. The silhouette sports a clean Core White upper with an array of thunderbolt graphics in a rainbow of colors.

Williams' primary (JDUB) and secondary signature (hand signal) logos appear on the pull-tabs. Meanwhile, the iconic adidas Three Stripes' branding stretches from the back heels to the Core White outsole in Core Black.

Adidas Harden Vol. 10 Tech Specs

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Thunderbolt" colorway. | adidas

The adidas Harden Vol. 10 is designed to offer flexibility and comfort. The adidas Boost technology in the midsole delivers a springy flex and energy return. These shoes also come with a snug fit for extra comfort, while a rubber outsole provides traction.

According to the adidas product description, "This shoe is made for athletes who demand performance and style, a go-to for basketball enthusiasts and modern trendsetters alike."

Jalen Williams x Adidas

Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Thunderbolt" colorway. | adidas

Williams signed with adidas before his 2022-23 NBA rookie season. He quickly proved himself to be a reliable role player for the Thunder and adidas before becoming an All-Star and All-NBA player.

Last summer, Williams embarked on his first tour of China for adidas. He does not yet have his own signature sneaker line, but he is second in command for Harden's signature collection. Williams has appeared in marketing campaigns and debuted new products for the brand.

Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol. 10 "Thunderbolt" colorway. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder's quest for a second straight NBA Championship is heating up, so fans can expect more fire sneakers from Williams and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.