Kevin Durant's Nike Sneakers Now 49% Off Online

The Houston Rockets might be in trouble against the Los Angeles Lakers, worsened by Kevin Durant's injury. The only upside lately for Durant has been the debut of his 19th signature Nike sneaker earlier this spring.

Even better for basketball players and fans, that means major discounts on older models. Currently, the Nike KD18 is marked down between 31%-49% in select styles on the brand's website. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each discounted colorway.

Nike KD18 "Coconut Milk" - 49% Off

The Nike KD18 "Coconut Milk" colorway. | Nike

The best deal to be had right now is the Nike KD18 "Coconut Milk" colorway. The shoes dropped in February at a retail price of $155, but are now marked down to $77.97 (49% off) at Nike.com.

The silhouette sports a seasonal Coconut Milk upper with shades of Fir Green detailing. Lastly, hits of Metallic Gold in the laces and Nike Swooshes provide the finishing touches to the ultra-clean kicks.

Nike KD18 "Warning Label," "International Blue," "Wanda" - 39% Off

The Nike KD18 "Warning Label," "International Blue," "Wanda" colorways. | Nike

While not close to half off, there are six other colorways that are heavily discounted. The Nike KD18 "Warning Label," "International Blue," and "Wanda" colorways are 39% off at Nike.com.

The "Warning Label" dropped in Stadium Green for the NBA All-Star Game. Meanwhile, "International Blue" was a nod to Penny Hardaway's era with the Orlando Magic. Lastly, "Wanda" is a heartfelt tribute to Durant's mother, Wanda Durant.

Nike KD18 "Gifted," "Atomic Pink," "B.A.D."- 38% Off

The Nike KD18 "Gifted," "Atomic Pink," and "B.A.D." colorways. | Nike

Last but not least, the Nike KD18 "Gifted," "Atomic Pink," and "B.A.D." colorways are marked down by 38% online at Nike.com.

The "Gifted" colorway features shades of Volt, Bright Crimson, and Glacier Blue, perfect for spring. Last summer, the "Atomic Pink" colorway set the tone with a bright design. Meanwhile, the "B.A.D." colorway is a tribute to Durant's grandmother, Barbara A. Davis.

Nike KD18 Tech Specs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones wears the Nike KD18 "B.A.D." colorway. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Tech specs for the Nike KD18 include a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and ultra-breathable mesh upper.

Durant is your favorite hooper's favorite hooper. It is only right that his signature sneaker line produces some of the best basketball shoes on the market. The Nike KD18 was the fifth-most worn basketball shoe in the NBA this past regular season.

Now is a great time to buy one of the top-performing hoop shoes at a major discount. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.