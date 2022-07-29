Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

Ranking Best Nike Kyrie Sneakers This Season
The writing is on the wall for the partnership between Nike and Kyrie Irving. According to multiple outlets, the sportswear company does not plan to renew its contract with the Brooklyn Nets point guard. This development is sad for sneakerheads because Irving has become one of Nike's most popular signature athletes since signing his first sneaker deal in 2014.
The 2021-22 season got off to a rough start for Irving. First, he beefed with Nike over the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 (later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity). Then the perennial All-Star missed over 50 games after refusing to comply with vaccine mandates. Nevertheless, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game and looked doing it. So today, we are ranking the top ten sneakers Irving wore throughout the most tumultuous year of his career.
Kyrie Irving's Best Shoes of 21-22
10. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'Multicolor PE'
Date: March 15, 2022
Opponent: Orlando Magic
Stats: 60 PTS, 6 REB
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
9. Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root'
Date: April 8, 2022
Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
Release Date: May 27, 2022
Price: $110
8. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'PE'
Date: March 15, 2022
Opponent: Orlando Magic (Pre-Game)
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
7. Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 'Mom'
Date: January 17, 2022
Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
Stats: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
Release Date: January 20, 2022
Price: Yellow ($175) Blue ($250)
6. Concepts x Nike Kyrie Low 3
Date: February 12, 2022
Opponent: Miami Heat
Stats: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
5. Nike Kyrie 3 'Mamba Mentality'
Date: March 27, 2022
Opponent: Charlotte Hornets
Stats: 16 PTS, 11 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
4. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'N7'
Date: January 10, 2022
Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers
Stats: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
Release Date: March 22, 2022
Price: $130
3. Nike Kyrie 6 'Floral PE'
Date: March 29, 2022
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Stats: 24 PTS, 4 REB
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
2. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Oregon Ducks PE'
Date: January 23, 2022
Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves
Stats: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: N/A
1. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Man Machine'
Date: April 2, 2022
Opponent: Atlanta Hawks
Stats: 31 PTS, 6 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Price: $130
