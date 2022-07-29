Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

The writing is on the wall for the partnership between Nike and Kyrie Irving. According to multiple outlets, the sportswear company does not plan to renew its contract with the Brooklyn Nets point guard. This development is sad for sneakerheads because Irving has become one of Nike's most popular signature athletes since signing his first sneaker deal in 2014.

The 2021-22 season got off to a rough start for Irving. First, he beefed with Nike over the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 (later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity). Then the perennial All-Star missed over 50 games after refusing to comply with vaccine mandates. Nevertheless, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game and looked doing it. So today, we are ranking the top ten sneakers Irving wore throughout the most tumultuous year of his career.

Kyrie Irving's Best Shoes of 21-22 10. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'Multicolor PE' Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 15, 2022 Opponent: Orlando Magic Stats: 60 PTS, 6 REB

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 9. Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root' © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 8, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Release Date: May 27, 2022 Price: $110 8. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'PE' Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 15, 2022 Opponent: Orlando Magic (Pre-Game)

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 7. Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 'Mom' © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 17, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST

Release Date: January 20, 2022 Price: Yellow ($175) Blue ($250) 6. Concepts x Nike Kyrie Low 3 © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: February 12, 2022 Opponent: Miami Heat Stats: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 5. Nike Kyrie 3 'Mamba Mentality' © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 27, 2022 Opponent: Charlotte Hornets Stats: 16 PTS, 11 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 4. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'N7' © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 10, 2022 Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers Stats: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Release Date: March 22, 2022 Price: $130 3. Nike Kyrie 6 'Floral PE' © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 29, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Stats: 24 PTS, 4 REB

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 2. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Oregon Ducks PE' © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 23, 2022 Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves Stats: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 1. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Man Machine' © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 2, 2022 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Stats: 31 PTS, 6 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: $130

