Kyrie Irving's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

Ranking Best Nike Kyrie Sneakers This Season

Nike and Irving put out heat during the 2021-22 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The writing is on the wall for the partnership between Nike and Kyrie Irving. According to multiple outlets, the sportswear company does not plan to renew its contract with the Brooklyn Nets point guard. This development is sad for sneakerheads because Irving has become one of Nike's most popular signature athletes since signing his first sneaker deal in 2014. 

The 2021-22 season got off to a rough start for Irving. First, he beefed with Nike over the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 (later rebranded the Nike Kyrie Infinity). Then the perennial All-Star missed over 50 games after refusing to comply with vaccine mandates. Nevertheless, Irving averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game and looked doing it. So today, we are ranking the top ten sneakers Irving wore throughout the most tumultuous year of his career.

Kyrie Irving's Best Shoes of 21-22

10. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'Multicolor PE'

Nike Kyrie Low 5 shoes worn by Kyrie Irving.

Date: March 15, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic

Stats: 60 PTS, 6 REB

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

9. Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root'

Brooklyn Nets point guard wears the Nike Kyrie Low 5 'Madder Root'.

Date: April 8, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Stats: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Release Date: May 27, 2022

Price: $110

8. Nike Kyrie Low 3 'PE'

Nike shoes worn by Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Date: March 15, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic (Pre-Game)

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

7. Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 'Mom'

Brooklyn Nets point guard wears the Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers.

Date: January 17, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Stats: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST

Release Date: January 20, 2022

Price: Yellow ($175) Blue ($250)

6. Concepts x Nike Kyrie Low 3

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wears the Nike Kyrie Low 3.

Date: February 12, 2022

Opponent: Miami Heat

Stats: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

5. Nike Kyrie 3 'Mamba Mentality'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wears the Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers.

Date: March 27, 2022

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 16 PTS, 11 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

4. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'N7'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wears the Nike Kyrie Infinity.

Date: January 10, 2022

Opponent: Portland Trail Blazers

Stats: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Release Date: March 22, 2022

Price: $130

3. Nike Kyrie 6 'Floral PE'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wears the Nike Kyrie 6.

Date: March 29, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons 

Stats: 24 PTS, 4 REB

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

2. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Oregon Ducks PE'

Brooklyn Nets point guard wears the Nike Kyrie Infinity in an 'Oregon Ducks PE' colorway.

Date: January 23, 2022

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves

Stats: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: N/A

1. Nike Kyrie Infinity 'Man Machine'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wearing the Nike Kyrie Infinity.

Date: April 2, 2022

Opponent: Atlanta Hawks

Stats: 31 PTS, 6 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Price: $130

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving
