The Story Behind Lonzo Ball's Sneakers at 2017 NBA Summer League

It has been five years since Lonzo Ball made his professional debut in the 2017 NBA Summer League. After a fantastic freshman season at UCLA, Ball was drafted by his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

The mild-mannered young man let his game do the talking - and his father, LaVar. The former NFL player had the national media eating out of the palm of his hand thanks to outlandish claims and unrelenting self-confidence.

LaVar planned to build a sportswear empire around his three sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. His oldest son, Lonzo, was the first to get his own signature sneaker from the family business - Big Baller Brand.

Lonzo's signature sneaker, the ZO2, went for an eye-popping $495. Those who could afford the kicks had to wait months to receive them due to manufacturing issues. Even worse, the sneakers failed Lonzo during his professional games.

Lonzo Ball wearing the BBB ZO2. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In his first Summer League game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ball wore the white/purple colorway of the BBB ZO2. The game did not go as he had hoped. The shoes began falling apart, and Ball tallied just five points on 2-15 shooting from the field.

Lonzo Ball wearing the BBB ZO2. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his shoes ripping each quarter, Ball persisted for one more game. He wore a black/gold colorway of the BBB ZO2 in his second game of the Summer League and faired much better. The Lakers rookie logged a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Boston Celtics.

Nike Kobe A.D.

Lonzo Ball had a triple-double in the Nike Kobe A.D. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ball told his former business partner, Alan Foster, that he could no longer where his signature shoes. They came up with the idea of switching between brands for the remaining games.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had the Nike Kobe A.D. on the market, and Ball quickly went with the 'Stardust' colorway. Ball went off for 36 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals.

After the game, Ball said, "You know, Mamba Mentality. Thought I'd switch it up. You can wear whatever you want when you play for Big Baller Brand. It's just nice to get out there and do that.”

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 LS

Lonzo Ball wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 1 LS. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ball was fond of the Adidas Harden Vol. 1 during his time at UCLA. Following a spectacular season, Harden and Adidas dropped a lifestyle of his signature sneaker for the summer. Ball wore the 'Night Life' colorway during a game and proved they were capable of crossing over between lifestyle and performance.

Ball was truly coming into his own. He had another triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Under Armour Curry 4

Lonzo Ball wearing the Under Armour Curry 4. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, the hype surrounding what was on Lonzo's feet was getting out of control. It might sound funny now, but coming out of UCLA, there were legitimate comparisons between Ball and Stephen Curry. Both broke defenses with their deep three-point attempts and physics-defying passes.

So Ball wore the Under Armour Curry 4 in the 'Finals PE' colorway against the Brooklyn Nets. Ball led the Lakers to a Semi-finals victory with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Jordan 31 Low

Lonzo Ball wearing the Air Jordan 31 low. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In his fifth and final game, Ball wore the Air Jordan 31 Low in the 'Black Sheen' colorway. Through three quarters, Ball had tallied 14 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds.

But a calf strain resulted in the Lakers coaching staff shutting Ball down for the game and remainder of the Summer League. Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram would lead the Lakers to the 2017 NBA Summer League Championship.

