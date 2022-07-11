The Story Behind Lonzo Ball's Sneakers at 2017 NBA Summer League

Skip to main content
Remembering Lonzo Ball's Incredible Summer League Sneakers

Remembering Lonzo Ball's Incredible Summer League Sneakers

Ball pivoted after his sneakers failed him.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ball pivoted after his sneakers failed him.

It has been five years since Lonzo Ball made his professional debut in the 2017 NBA Summer League. After a fantastic freshman season at UCLA, Ball was drafted by his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

The mild-mannered young man let his game do the talking - and his father, LaVar. The former NFL player had the national media eating out of the palm of his hand thanks to outlandish claims and unrelenting self-confidence.

LaVar planned to build a sportswear empire around his three sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. His oldest son, Lonzo, was the first to get his own signature sneaker from the family business - Big Baller Brand.

Lonzo's signature sneaker, the ZO2, went for an eye-popping $495. Those who could afford the kicks had to wait months to receive them due to manufacturing issues. Even worse, the sneakers failed Lonzo during his professional games.

Big Baller Brand ZO2

General view of Big Baller Brand shoes worn by newly drafted Los Angeles Lakers player Lonzo Ball at Toyota Sports Center.

Lonzo Ball wearing the BBB ZO2.

In his first Summer League game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Ball wore the white/purple colorway of the BBB ZO2. The game did not go as he had hoped. The shoes began falling apart, and Ball tallied just five points on 2-15 shooting from the field.

Big Baller Brand ZO2

A detailed view of the sneakers of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Arena.

Lonzo Ball wearing the BBB ZO2.

Despite his shoes ripping each quarter, Ball persisted for one more game. He wore a black/gold colorway of the BBB ZO2 in his second game of the Summer League and faired much better. The Lakers rookie logged a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Boston Celtics.

Nike Kobe A.D.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks for an open teammate during an NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Thomas & Mack Center.

Lonzo Ball had a triple-double in the Nike Kobe A.D.

Ball told his former business partner, Alan Foster, that he could no longer where his signature shoes. They came up with the idea of switching between brands for the remaining games.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had the Nike Kobe A.D. on the market, and Ball quickly went with the 'Stardust' colorway. Ball went off for 36 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the game, Ball said, "You know, Mamba Mentality. Thought I'd switch it up. You can wear whatever you want when you play for Big Baller Brand. It's just nice to get out there and do that.”

Adidas Harden Vol. 1 LS

Lonzo Balling wearing the Adidas Harden 1 LS.

Lonzo Ball wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 1 LS.

Ball was fond of the Adidas Harden Vol. 1 during his time at UCLA. Following a spectacular season, Harden and Adidas dropped a lifestyle of his signature sneaker for the summer. Ball wore the 'Night Life' colorway during a game and proved they were capable of crossing over between lifestyle and performance.

Ball was truly coming into his own. He had another triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Under Armour Curry 4

Detailed view of the Stephen Curry themed shoes made by Under Armour worn by Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.

Lonzo Ball wearing the Under Armour Curry 4.

At this point, the hype surrounding what was on Lonzo's feet was getting out of control. It might sound funny now, but coming out of UCLA, there were legitimate comparisons between Ball and Stephen Curry. Both broke defenses with their deep three-point attempts and physics-defying passes.

So Ball wore the Under Armour Curry 4 in the 'Finals PE' colorway against the Brooklyn Nets. Ball led the Lakers to a Semi-finals victory with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Jordan 31 Low

Lonzo Ball wearing Air Jordan 31 low.

Lonzo Ball wearing the Air Jordan 31 low.

In his fifth and final game, Ball wore the Air Jordan 31 Low in the 'Black Sheen' colorway. Through three quarters, Ball had tallied 14 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds. 

But a calf strain resulted in the Lakers coaching staff shutting Ball down for the game and remainder of the Summer League. Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram would lead the Lakers to the 2017 NBA Summer League Championship.

Recommended For You

Puma Releasing 3 More Colorways of LaMelo Ball's Shoes

Under Armour Releasing Stephen Curry's NBA Finals Shoes

Nike & Devin Booker Agree to Contract Extension

In This Article (3)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
On Court

The Story Behind Lonzo Ball's Sneakers at 2017 NBA Summer League

By Pat Benson11 seconds ago
Candace Parker wore the Adidas 'Exhibit B' at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.
On Court

Candace Parker Debuts Newest Adidas Shoe at WNBA All-Star Game

By Pat Benson5 hours ago
Russell Wilson wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star'
Off Court

Russell Wilson Wears New Pair of Nike Kobe 6 Shoes

By Pat Benson6 hours ago
Jayson Tatum wore the Air Jordan 7 'PSG' colorway at NBA Summer League.
Off Court

Jayson Tatum Wears Michael Jordan Inspired Outfit

By Pat BensonJul 10, 2022
Luka Doncic attended Quai 54 event in Paris, France.
Off Court

Luka Doncic Wears His Jordan Sneakers at Quai 54 in Paris

By Pat BensonJul 10, 2022
Ben Simmons sits courtside at NBA Summer League in Nike Dunk Lows.
Off Court

Ben Simmons Wears 'Ben & Jerry's' Nike SB Dunk Lows at Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 9, 2022
New Balance is releasing a new colorway of the KAWHI II.
News

New Balance Releasing More Kawhi Leonard Shoes Soon

By Pat BensonJul 9, 2022
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
News

Stephen Curry's NBA Finals Shoes Finally Releasing to Public

By Pat BensonJul 9, 2022