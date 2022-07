The 2021-22 NBA season was a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Russell Westbrook experiment failed, and Anthony Davis missed 42 games due to injury. As always, LeBron James picked up the slack and averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Even better, James looked doing it. The perennial All-NBA player and Nike cooked up some fantastic colorways of the Nike LeBron 19 and also brought back some retro sneakers. Before Nike closes the book on the LeBron 19 and starts pushing out the LeBron 20, let's rank the top ten kicks worn by James this past season.

Best Nike LeBron's of 21-22 10. Nike LeBron 19 Low 'Hawaii' © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 1, 2022 Game: New Orleans Pelicans Stats: 38 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST Release Date: April 25, 2022 Price: $130 9. Nike LeBron 19 'Lakers Home PE' © Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports Date: October 19, 2021 Game: Golden State Warriors Stats: 23 PTS, 6 REB Release Date: Unreleased 8. Space Jam x Nike LeBron 19 'Tune Squad' © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dates: December 12, 2021 & December 15, 2021 Games: Orlando Magic & Dallas Mavericks Stats: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST. 24 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST. Release Date: December 18, 2021 Resale Price: $200-$700 7. Nike LeBron 19 'Leopard' © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 10, 2021 Game: Oklahoma City Thunder Stats: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST Release Date: Unreleased Resale Price: $150-$400 6. Nike LeBron 19 'Tune Squad Black PE' © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 23, 2022 Game: Miami Heat Stats: 33 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST Release Date: Unreleased 5. Nike LeBron 8 Low V2 'Miami Night' © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 7, 2021 Game: Boston Celtics Stats: 30 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST Original Release Date: September 2, 2011 Re-Release Date: June 21, 2021 Resale Price: $150-$300 4. Nike LeBron 20-5-5 'Four Horseman' © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 21, 2022 Game: Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: 38 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST Original Release Date: January 1, 2006 Resale Price: N/A 3. Nike LeBron 8 V2 'Sprite' © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Date: January 7, 2022 Game: Atlanta Hawks Stats: 32 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST Original Release Date: June 10, 2011 Re-Release Date: June 25, 2021 Resale Price: $175-$225 2. Nike LeBron 9 'Watch The Throne' © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 21, 2021 Game: Phoenix Suns Stats: 34 PTS, 7 REB Original Release Date: Unreleased in 2011 Re-Release Date: January 6, 2022 Resale Price: $175-$300 1. Nike LeBron 8 'Watch The Throne - Gold' © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 25, 2021 Game: Brooklyn Nets Stats: 29 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST Original Release Date: Unreleased Resale Price: N/A

