Kevin Durant's Ten Best Sneakers of NBA Season

The 2021-22 season felt doomed from the beginning for the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving missed most of the regular season, James Harden got traded, and Ben Simmons never suited up once.

But the Nets could always count on Kevin Durant. The All-NBA forward averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Even better, he looked good doing it.

Nike kept Durant fresh with new colorways of his signature sneaker line. Unfortunately for fans, the best colorways never hit shelves. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Durant during this past season.

KD's Top Kicks of 21-22 10. Nike KD 14 'Ky-D PE' Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 27, 2022 Opponent: Charlotte Hornets Stats: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 9. Nike KD 14 'Surrealism PE' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 2, 2022 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Stats: 55 PTS, 7 REB

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 8. Nike KD 14 'Ron English 3' Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 15, 2022 Opponent: Orlando Magic Stats: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST

Release Date: May 20, 2022 Average Resale Price: $163 7. Nike KD 14 'Floral PE' Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 12, 2021 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Stats: 27 PTS, 9 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 6. Nike KD 14 'Home PE' Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Date: December 30, 2021 Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers Stats: 33 PTS, 6 REB

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 5. Nike KD 14 'Grey Blue PE' Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 8, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: 36 PTS, 5 REB

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 4. Nike KD 15 'Beginnings' Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 25, 2022 Opponent: Boston Celtics Stats: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST

Release Date: April 23, 2022 Price: $201 3. Nike KD 14 'Tripe Black PE' Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 8, 2022 Opponent: Charlotte Hornets Stats: 14 PTS, 7 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 2. Nike KD 14 'Blue Pink PE' Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 12, 2021 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Stats: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A 1. Nike KD 15 'Black PE' Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 12, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Stats: 25 PTS, 11 AST

Release Date: Unreleased Price: N/A

