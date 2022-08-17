New Orleans Pelicans Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season did not go as planned for the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson never played a game which doomed their chances of a deep playoff run from the start. The good news is Williamson appears healthy, and the new schedule comes out today.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was no easy task, but below are the top ten hoop shoes worn by the Pelicans last season.

Pelicans Best Kicks of 2021-22 10. Air Jordan 36 PE Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports Player: Devonte' Graham Date: March 2, 2022 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 9. Nike KD 14 TB Red Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jonas Valanciunas Date: February 12, 2022 Opponent: San Antonio Spurs Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: N/A 8. Nike Kyrie 7 'University Red' Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Player: Herbert Jones Date: January 6, 2022 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: $150 7. Nike KD 14 'Seasonal Black' Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Player: Brandon Ingram Date: April 5, 2022 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Release Date: March 1, 2022 Average Resale Price: $165 6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jaxson Hayes Date: January 9, 2022 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 5. Nike LeBron 11 'Independence Day' Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports Player: Larry Nance Jr. (Warm-Ups) Date: March 13, 2022 Opponent: Houston Rockets Release Date: July 3, 2014 Average Resale Price: $194 4. Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Digital' Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jaxson Hayes Date: February 6, 2022 Opponent: Houston Rockets Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 3. Jordan Zion 2 'Hope Diamond' Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Player: Zion Williamson (Warm-Ups) Date: April 24, 2022 Opponent: Phoenix Suns Release Date: June 30, 2022 Average Resale Price: $140 2. Nike Kobe 11 'Achilles Heel' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Date: February 1, 2022 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: January 9, 2016 Average Resale Price: $466 1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'UNDFTD' Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jose Alvarado Date: April 28, 2022 Opponent: Phoenix Suns Release Date: May 15, 2021 Average Resale Price: $307

