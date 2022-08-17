New Orleans Pelicans Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Skip to main content
Top Ten Sneakers Worn by New Orleans Pelicans

Ranking the ten best basketball shoes worn by the New Orleans Pelicans last season.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 NBA season did not go as planned for the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson never played a game which doomed their chances of a deep playoff run from the start. The good news is Williamson appears healthy, and the new schedule comes out today.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was no easy task, but below are the top ten hoop shoes worn by the Pelicans last season.

Pelicans Best Kicks of 2021-22

10. Air Jordan 36 PE

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham wears the Air Jordan 36 sneakers against the Sacramento Kings on March 2, 2022.

Player: Devonte' Graham 

Date: March 2, 2022

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

9. Nike KD 14 TB Red

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas wears the Nike KD 14 sneakers against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.

Player: Jonas Valanciunas 

Date: February 12, 2022

Opponent: San Antonio Spurs

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: N/A

8. Nike Kyrie 7 'University Red'

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones wears the Nike Kyrie 7 sneakers against the Golden State Warriors on January 6, 2022.

Player: Herbert Jones 

Date: January 6, 2022

Opponent: Golden State Warriors 

Release Date: N/A

Average Resale Price: $150

7. Nike KD 14 'Seasonal Black'

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram wears the Nike KD 14 sneakers against the Sacramento Kings on April 5, 2022.

Player: Brandon Ingram  

Date: April 5, 2022

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Release Date: March 1, 2022

Average Resale Price: $165

6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers against the Toronto Raptors on January 9, 2022.

Player: Jaxson Hayes 

Date: January 9, 2022

Opponent: Toronto Raptors

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

5. Nike LeBron 11 'Independence Day'

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. wears the Nike LeBron 11 shoe against the Houston Rockets on March 13, 2022.

Player: Larry Nance Jr. (Warm-Ups)

Date: March 13, 2022

Opponent: Houston Rockets 

Release Date: July 3, 2014

Average Resale Price: $194

4. Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Digital'

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro sneakers against the Houston Rockets on February 6, 2022.

Player: Jaxson Hayes 

Date: February 6, 2022

Opponent: Houston Rockets 

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

3. Jordan Zion 2 'Hope Diamond'

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson wears the Jordan Zion 2 sneakers during warm-ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 28, 2022.

Player: Zion Williamson (Warm-Ups)

Date: April 24, 2022

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Release Date: June 30, 2022

Average Resale Price: $140

2. Nike Kobe 11 'Achilles Heel'

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker wears the Nike Kobe 11 sneakers against the Detroit Pistons on February 1, 2022.

Player: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 

Date: February 1, 2022

Opponent: Detroit Pistons 

Release Date: January 9, 2016

Average Resale Price: $466

1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'UNDFTD'

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneakers against the Phoenix Suns of game six of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on April 28, 2022.

Player: Jose Alvarado 

Date: April 28, 2022

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Release Date: May 15, 2021

Average Resale Price: $307

