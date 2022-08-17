New Orleans Pelicans Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by New Orleans Pelicans
The 2021-22 NBA season did not go as planned for the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson never played a game which doomed their chances of a deep playoff run from the start. The good news is Williamson appears healthy, and the new schedule comes out today.
But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was no easy task, but below are the top ten hoop shoes worn by the Pelicans last season.
Pelicans Best Kicks of 2021-22
10. Air Jordan 36 PE
Player: Devonte' Graham
Date: March 2, 2022
Opponent: Sacramento Kings
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
9. Nike KD 14 TB Red
Player: Jonas Valanciunas
Date: February 12, 2022
Opponent: San Antonio Spurs
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: N/A
8. Nike Kyrie 7 'University Red'
Player: Herbert Jones
Date: January 6, 2022
Opponent: Golden State Warriors
Release Date: N/A
Average Resale Price: $150
7. Nike KD 14 'Seasonal Black'
Player: Brandon Ingram
Date: April 5, 2022
Opponent: Sacramento Kings
Release Date: March 1, 2022
Average Resale Price: $165
6. Nike Kobe 6 Protro PE
Player: Jaxson Hayes
Date: January 9, 2022
Opponent: Toronto Raptors
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
5. Nike LeBron 11 'Independence Day'
Player: Larry Nance Jr. (Warm-Ups)
Date: March 13, 2022
Opponent: Houston Rockets
Release Date: July 3, 2014
Average Resale Price: $194
4. Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Digital'
Player: Jaxson Hayes
Date: February 6, 2022
Opponent: Houston Rockets
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
3. Jordan Zion 2 'Hope Diamond'
Player: Zion Williamson (Warm-Ups)
Date: April 24, 2022
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Release Date: June 30, 2022
Average Resale Price: $140
2. Nike Kobe 11 'Achilles Heel'
Player: Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Date: February 1, 2022
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Release Date: January 9, 2016
Average Resale Price: $466
1. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'UNDFTD'
Player: Jose Alvarado
Date: April 28, 2022
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Release Date: May 15, 2021
Average Resale Price: $307
