Liverpool 2022/23 Season Preview: No Mane, No Problem As Reds Look Good For EPL Title

Liverpool came close to becoming the first ever English club to win the quadruple last season but ultimately ended up with only the EFL Cup and FA Cup for their remarkable efforts.

Jurgen Klopp's side won 92 Premier League points in 2021/22, which was the ninth highest total ever recorded by any club.

Liverpool had won 97 points in 2018/19 and 99 in 2019/20. So one has to fancy them to go above the 90-point mark again.

If they do, it could well be enough to see them top the table ahead of Manchester City, as tactical teething issues caused by the arrival of Erling Haaland may cost Pep Guardiola's team a few dropped points, especially early on.

Predicted Final EPL Position: 1st

Liverpool beat Manchester City to win the 2022 Community Shield and look well placed to beat their rivals in a Premier League title battle IMAGO/Paul Marriott

Star Man: Mo Salah

No Premier League player scored more goals than Mo Salah last season, while he also topped the EPL assists chart.

Salah gave Liverpool a huge boost by signing a new contract this summer.

The Egyptian King only turned 30 in June. He is in his prime.

One To Watch: Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott started three of Liverpool's first four matches last season and was one of their most impressive performers before suffering a horrific injury.

Eleven months on, the 19-year-old appears to be fully recovered and is set to relaunch his bid to break into Klopp's first XI on a regular basis.

Elliott can play in central midfield or as part of Liverpool's front three.

Summer Transfer Business

Players In

Darwin Nunez from Benfica

Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen

Fabio Carvalho from Fulham

Players Out

Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich

Divock Origi to AC Milan

Takumi Minamino to Monaco

Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest

Ben Woodburn to Preston

Ben Davies to Rangers

Sheyi Ojo to Cardiff

Loris Karius to free agent

Elijah Dixon-Bonner to free agent

Luis Longstaff to free agent

No Mane, No Problem

Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich upset a lot of Liverpool fans but it is unlikely to upset the balance of the team.

Mane was a brilliant player for Liverpool but he has already been replaced.

Luis Diaz arrived in January and made the wide left position his own immediately. He is certainly no downgrade on Mane, while Elliott is a very able deputy.

Mane featured regularly as a central striker too but the arrival of Darwin Nunez means Liverpool are now also looking very heathy in that area, where Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are other options.

Pre-Season Results

Man United 4-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool

RB Salzburg 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 3-1 Man City (Community Shield)

Liverpool 0-3 Strasbourg

Opening Six EPL Fixtures

Fulham (a) Crystal Palace (h) Manchester United (a) Bournemouth (h) Newcastle United (h) Everton (a)

